olympicsJuly 27, 2024

One down, seven to go: China wins first diving gold as it pursues unprecedented sweep of all eight

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — One down. Seven to go.

STEPHEN WADE, Associated Press
United States' Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook celebrate after winning the silver medal flanked by gold medal China's Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani and bronze medal Britain's Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen in the women's synchronised 3m springboard diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
United States' Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook celebrate after winning the silver medal flanked by gold medal China's Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani and bronze medal Britain's Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen in the women's synchronised 3m springboard diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chang Yani Hugh hut with United States' Sarah Bacon after competing in the women's synchronised 3m springboard diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Chang Yani Hugh hut with United States' Sarah Bacon after competing in the women's synchronised 3m springboard diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) —

China won its first gold medal in diving on Saturday on the first full day of competiton in the Paris Olympics, a perfect start for the team of Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen.

China has ruled diving for decades, and three years ago in Tokyo it won seven of eight gold medals. But it’s never pulled off the elusive gold sweep. That’s the goal this time.

The Chinese were first on Saturday in the women's synchronized 3-meter springboard with 337.68 points on five dives. They were followed by Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook of the United States 314.64 points and the British team of Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen with bronze and 302.28 points.

The same Chinese duo also won gold in the last three world championships and were heavy favorites going in.

The crowd, heavy with Chinese fans and and flags, chanted “jiayou” — roughly translated “lets go” — each time the Chinese walked out to dive.

This event was added in 2000, and Chinese women have won gold six times in seven Games. The only loss was to Russia in 2000. China won three years ago in Tokyo with Shi Tingmao and Wang Han.

Starting with the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics where China claimed its first diving gold, it had won 47 of 64 gold medals in diving. Add to that 23 silver and 10 bronze.

If you start counting from the 2008 Beijing Olympics, China had won 27 of 32 gold at the Olympics.

These are the numbers before Paris. Now add another gold to the total and watch the numbers climb as the Olympis roll on in Paris.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

