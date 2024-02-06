All sections
olympicsJuly 25, 2024

Macron touts Paris summit tying sports and sustainability during Olympics

PARIS (AP) — An international summit meant to bolster support for sporting initiatives that accelerate sustainable development will be held in Paris on Thursday, one day before

AP News, Associated Press
IOC president Thomas Bach, right, talks to French President Emmanuel Macron after Bach announced that the French Alps was named as the 2030 Winter Games host at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. The French Alps was named as the 2030 Winter Games host by the International Olympic committee on Wednesday, though with conditions attached. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
IOC president Thomas Bach, right, talks to French President Emmanuel Macron after Bach announced that the French Alps was named as the 2030 Winter Games host at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. The French Alps was named as the 2030 Winter Games host by the International Olympic committee on Wednesday, though with conditions attached. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
French President Emmanuel Macronarrives to inaugurate of the Maison Elysee, a museum and a shop opposite the Elysee Palace dedicated to the work of the French presidency, in Paris, France, Wednesday July 24, 2024. (Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via AP)
French President Emmanuel Macronarrives to inaugurate of the Maison Elysee, a museum and a shop opposite the Elysee Palace dedicated to the work of the French presidency, in Paris, France, Wednesday July 24, 2024. (Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — An international summit meant to bolster support for sporting initiatives that accelerate sustainable development will be held in Paris on Thursday, one day before the Olympic Games officially open.

About 500 participants, including 50 heads of state and government, are expected to attend the summit championed by French President Emmanuel Macron and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.

Leaders of international organizations, athletes and others involved in the field of sports and development financing are set to gather near the Louvre Museum.

“Not only will sports be increasingly aligned with social impacts in areas of health, nutrition, education, inclusion and equality,” organizers said in a statement, “they will also play a role in matters of solidarity, sustainable investment, and environmental awareness, particularly in sports infrastructure and the drive to decarbonize major sporting events.”

Macron’s office said financial commitments for sports and sustainability initiatives are expected to be made at the summit.

The event is also meant to underline the importance that the Olympics give to climate-related commitments.

Paris Olympic officials had set an ambitious target of halving their overall carbon footprint compared with the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games. Efforts include using mostly facilities are existing or will be temporary, as well as offering locally sourced food to visitors and athletes.

Some environmental advocates say the Paris Games should have gone further in reducing emissions and finding more ways to make sustainability a central fan experience. Some have also questioned the climate track record of big sponsors.

___

Follow AP coverage of the Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

