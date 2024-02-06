NANTERRE, France (AP) — It's a girl.
That's the surprise message that American swimmer Ryan Murphy got from his wife Bridget Konttinen on Monday night on pool deck at the Paris Olympics.
Murphy won a bronze on Monday in the 100-meter backstroke, and as he circled the pool deck, Konttinen was holding up a sign to let him know their first child due in January will be a girl.
“I was walking back around and Bridget was holding up a sign and it said — ‘Ryan, it’s a girl,’" he said. “That was the first time I heard the gender."
"We both — we honestly both thought it was going to be a boy," he said. "And everyone — like everyone — we were talking to, they thought it was going to be a boy.”
Murphy won three gold medals in Rio in 2016, and a gold, a silver and a bronze in Tokyo in 2021. He won his first medal in Paris after finishing third behind winner Thomas Ceccon of Italy and Xu Jiayu of China.
___
AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.