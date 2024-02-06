All sections
olympicsJuly 29, 2024

"Its a girl" - American swimmer Ryan Murphy finds out his child's gender after winning a bronze

NANTERRE, France (AP) — It's a girl.

STEPHEN WADE, Associated Press
Gold medalist Thomas Ceccon, of Italy, stands on the podium with silver medalist Xu Jiayu, left, of China, and bronze medalist Ryan Murphy, right, of the United States, for a selfie following the men's 100-meter backstroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
FILE - Ryan Murphy reacts after winning the Men's 100 backstroke finals, June 17, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Gold medalist Thomas Ceccon, of Italy, poses with silver medalist Xu Jiayu, of China, left, and bronze medalist Ryan Murphy, of the United States, after the men's 100-meter backstroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Ryan Murphy, of the United States, competes in the men's 100-meter backstroke semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
That's the surprise message that American swimmer Ryan Murphy got from his wife Bridget Konttinen on Monday night on pool deck at the Paris Olympics.

Murphy won a bronze on Monday in the 100-meter backstroke, and as he circled the pool deck, Konttinen was holding up a sign to let him know their first child due in January will be a girl.

“I was walking back around and Bridget was holding up a sign and it said — ‘Ryan, it’s a girl,’" he said. “That was the first time I heard the gender."

"We both — we honestly both thought it was going to be a boy," he said. "And everyone — like everyone — we were talking to, they thought it was going to be a boy.”

Murphy won three gold medals in Rio in 2016, and a gold, a silver and a bronze in Tokyo in 2021. He won his first medal in Paris after finishing third behind winner Thomas Ceccon of Italy and Xu Jiayu of China.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

