NANTERRE, France (AP) — It's a girl.

That's the surprise message that American swimmer Ryan Murphy got from his wife Bridget Konttinen on Monday night on pool deck at the Paris Olympics.

Murphy won a bronze on Monday in the 100-meter backstroke, and as he circled the pool deck, Konttinen was holding up a sign to let him know their first child due in January will be a girl.

“I was walking back around and Bridget was holding up a sign and it said — ‘Ryan, it’s a girl,’" he said. “That was the first time I heard the gender."