PARIS (AP) — Jade Carey won't get a chance to defend the floor exercise gold medal she won three years ago in Tokyo, a victory that served as a vindication for the winding path she took to the Games.

An uncharacteristically mistake-riddled routine during qualifying Sunday led Carey to finish well outside the top eight at the Paris Olympics. She acknowledged afterward she hadn't been feeling well, not exactly an optimal way to prepare for a 45-second routine that requires strength, precision and stamina.

The 24-year-old did earn a spot in the vault final following a third-place finish behind Simone Biles and Brazil's Rebeca Andrade.

Yet more importantly for Carey, she'll be on the floor Tuesday night with Biles and the rest of the five-woman U.S. team as it tries to reclaim the top of the podium after finishing runner-up to Russia.

Yes, the gold on floor she claimed in Japan is precious. Yet the experience as a whole was a little strange. And it wasn't just the COVID-19 pandemic that stripped the stands of fans and the Games of some of its soul.

Carey claimed a spot in the Olympics by traveling across the globe, racking up enough points in World Cup events to earn a nominative spot that was uniquely hers.

It was ultimately a one-time-only thing — the International Gymnastics Federation abandoned the practice after a single quadrennial — but Carey dutifully checked off the boxes necessary to assure herself of a trip to Japan.

Still, it was weird. While Carey and MyKayla Skinner — who earned a spot as a vault specialist — were part of the U.S. delegation, they weren't officially on the four-woman U.S. team that finished runner-up to Russia.

The rules stipulated the duo also couldn't wear the same leotard as Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey and Grace McCallum.

“It was weird because we were still Team USA, but not like a part of them,” Carey said after the U.S. Olympic trials. “But everyone did a really good job of still trying to make sure that, like, me and McKayla felt included and part of the team.”

Up to a point anyway.