All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
olympicsJuly 23, 2024

Dupont's Olympic debut to boost France's rugby sevens chances. Fiji aims for a three-peat

JOHN PYE, Associated Press
FILE - France's Antoine Dupont walks in the try zone after France's try against the United States during a Vancouver Sevens rugby match Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
FILE - France's Antoine Dupont walks in the try zone after France's try against the United States during a Vancouver Sevens rugby match Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Fiji's Jerry Tuwai, center, evades Britain's Alex Davis as Fiji's Meli Derenalagi looks on, in their men's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Osea Kolinisau led Fiji to its first ever Olympic gold medal when rugby sevens made its debut at the Summer Games in 2016 and now, as a coach, he’s turning to old teammate Jerry Tuwai to help the Pacific nation’s bid for a three-peat. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)
FILE - Fiji's Jerry Tuwai, center, evades Britain's Alex Davis as Fiji's Meli Derenalagi looks on, in their men's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Osea Kolinisau led Fiji to its first ever Olympic gold medal when rugby sevens made its debut at the Summer Games in 2016 and now, as a coach, he’s turning to old teammate Jerry Tuwai to help the Pacific nation’s bid for a three-peat. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers are seen inside the State de France ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Workers are seen inside the State de France ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Volunteers are seen inside the State de France ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Volunteers are seen inside the State de France ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Antoine Dupont had one ambition when he switched his focus to what he described as the French Olympic project: a gold medal for the host nation.

The world's premier rugby player will get France’s Olympic medal campaign underway Wednesday, two days before the official opening ceremony of the Paris Games, when his team takes on the United States in the first Pool B game of the rugby sevens competition.

Stade de France will be at capacity and most of the attention will be on Dupont when the French kick off in the third game of a three-day men's tournament. It'll be the same on Day 2 when the French meet two-time Olympic champion Fiji, the most formidable force in rugby's condensed sevens format.

The U.S. men face France and Fiji on Wednesday, giving them a unique view of a pair of title favorites.

“When we get in that environment, besides maybe 14 players, give or take 50 friends and family coming in supporting us, the staff and the people watching on TV — we know it’s going to be us versus 69,000 people,” U.S. captain Kevon Williams said of facing the French. “We’re OK with that, we’ve been preparing for that, we’ve honed in and said, ‘It’s just us.'

"All we’ll see is the French jersey, so we’ll be ready.”

France hosted the Rugby World Cup last year and the national team again failed to lift the title. It has been a finalist three times at the sport’s biggest tournament.

With undisputed star of the 15-a-side game joining its ranks, France has peaked in the rugby sevens format in 2024. Dupont helped the French win a spot on the world series for the first time in 19 years, and then capped it with a victory in the series finale in Madrid.

The French evolution has coincided with an unusually lean season for Fiji.

Although Fiji head coach Osea Kolinisau is confident the team's bid for an Olympic three-peat will overshadow the inconsistent world series run by the time the men's sevens medals are awarded Saturday.

“We plan to keep that legacy going,” Kolinisau said. “We can claim it solely."

Kolinisau led Fiji to its first ever Olympic gold medal as captain in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro, where rugby sevens was featured on the Olympic program for the first time.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Kolinisau was rushed into the coaching role earlier this year to resurrect Fiji’s men’s program, and he reinstated what he calls the “Fijian way” — or instinct — for sevens rugby: “High tempo, high risk.”

In the series finale, the Fijians posted wins over Ireland, South Africa and New Zealand before losing to France in the semifinals.

For Argentina, a grand final loss to France in Madrid was a setback after it topped the league stage of the world series, winning three of the seven stops.

For the Olympic tournament, Argentina is grouped with Australia, Samoa and Kenya in Pool B. No. 2-ranked Ireland, Tokyo silver medalist New Zealand, Rio bronze medalist South Africa and Japan are in a tough Pool A. Uruguay joins France, Fiji and the U.S. in Pool C.

The top two teams in each group and the two best third-place teams advance to the quarterfinals, meaning two-thirds of the 12 starters are still in medal contention when the knockout phase starts.

That's the stage where the Fijians have come into their own at the two previous Olympics.

Jerry Tuwai has been integral in Fiji's first two Olympic runs and the 35-year-old playmaker was recalled by Kolinisau two months ago after almost a year out of the team.

A two-time Olympic champion, Sevens World Cup winner and player of the decade, Tuwai has embraced Kolinisau's approach ahead of the Paris Games.

“Our style of play has been opened up and our teamwork and communication. Our decision making — that’s another thing that opened up, too," Tuwai said. "After two Olympic gold medals, these boys have shown they always show up in very big tournaments.

"We have this legacy to defend.”

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Advertisement
Related
olympicsNov. 26
Olympic flame for 2026 Milan-Cortina Games will go on 63-day...
olympicsNov. 25
14-time Olympic medalist Emma McKeon retires from swimming
olympicsNov. 22
Noodles and wine are the secret ingredients for a strange ne...
olympicsNov. 19
Controversial Cortina sliding track for 2026 Olympics taking...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US track wants to shorten Olympic trials and put them at LA Coliseum
olympicsNov. 15
US track wants to shorten Olympic trials and put them at LA Coliseum
Los Angeles is on the clock for 2028 Olympics with focus turning to delivery and planning next year
olympicsNov. 15
Los Angeles is on the clock for 2028 Olympics with focus turning to delivery and planning next year
Canada Soccer Association says Olympics drone-spying scandal was not an isolated misstep
olympicsNov. 8
Canada Soccer Association says Olympics drone-spying scandal was not an isolated misstep
Controversial Australian Olympic breaker retires from competition
olympicsNov. 7
Controversial Australian Olympic breaker retires from competition
U.S. Nordic combined salvages program with grant from International Ski and Snowboard Federation
olympicsNov. 6
U.S. Nordic combined salvages program with grant from International Ski and Snowboard Federation
Tokyo beach volleyball gold medalist Alix Klineman will follow partner April Ross into retirement
olympicsNov. 4
Tokyo beach volleyball gold medalist Alix Klineman will follow partner April Ross into retirement
Volleyball great Karch Kiraly is moving from US women's team to coach US men at 2028 Olympics
olympicsOct. 24
Volleyball great Karch Kiraly is moving from US women's team to coach US men at 2028 Olympics
Russian Olympic Committee president to step down. Neutral athletes competed at Paris Games
olympicsOct. 15
Russian Olympic Committee president to step down. Neutral athletes competed at Paris Games
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy