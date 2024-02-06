All sections
olympicsJuly 25, 2024

Djokovic and Nadal could meet in the 2nd round at Paris Olympics, while Swiatek faces Begu first

PARIS (AP) — Top-seeded Novak Djokovic could meet his longtime rival Rafael Nadal in the second round of the Paris Olympic tennis tournament.

JEROME PUGMIRE, Associated Press
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo during their fourth-round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 3, 2024. For the first time in more than 30 years, the tennis competition at an Olympics will be held on red clay, which means players who just made the adjustment from that surface at the French Open in early June to grass at Wimbledon in early July now will need to reverse course again in short order. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo during their fourth-round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 3, 2024. For the first time in more than 30 years, the tennis competition at an Olympics will be held on red clay, which means players who just made the adjustment from that surface at the French Open in early June to grass at Wimbledon in early July now will need to reverse course again in short order. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Portugal's Nuno Borges during the singles final of the Nordea Open tennis tournament in Bastad, Sweden, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (Bjoern Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP)
Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Portugal's Nuno Borges during the singles final of the Nordea Open tennis tournament in Bastad, Sweden, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (Bjoern Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP)

Djokovic was drawn Thursday against Australian Matthew Ebden and Nadal faces Hungaraian Marton Fucsovics, with the winners of those matches meeting in Round 2.

Djokovic was drawn Thursday against Australian Matthew Ebden and Nadal faces Hungaraian Marton Fucsovics, with the winners of those matches meeting in Round 2.

The 38-year-old Nadal won a record 14 of his 22 major trophies at the French Open. He won gold in singles at Beijing in 2008, and in doubles with Marc López at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on Lebanese player Hady Habib.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland faces Irina-Camella Begu of Romania in the first round of the women’s draw with second-seeded American Coco Gauff taking on Australian Ajla Tomljanović.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

