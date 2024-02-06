All sections
olympicsAugust 1, 2024

Basketball and Biles: The schedules align for US hoops team to watch gymnastics all-around final

TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press
Simone Biles, of the United States, warms up on uneven bars during the women's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on the uneven bars during the women's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on the uneven bars during the women's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — True to their word, the U.S. Olympic men's basketball team showed up to see Simone Biles at the Paris Games.

Several members of the Olympic squad — Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Jrue Holiday among them — were in Paris on Thursday night to watch the women's all-around competition, where Biles was the featured attraction.

And of course, they were rooting for fellow U.S. gymnast — not to mention the reigning Olympic all-around champion entering Thursday — Sunisa Lee as well, with Curry punching the air in celebration after she got done with her routine on the uneven bars midway through the competition.

It was one of the few nights where the schedules worked out to allow them time to watch Biles, the most decorated U.S. women's Olympic gymnast. The men's team has been playing games in Villeneuve-D'Ascq, France, about 120 miles north of Paris, so far in this tournament so their time in the Olympic epicenter has been sporadic.

But the team had an off day on Thursday, with no practice until Friday and no game until Saturday. So, finally, basketball and Biles aligned.

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

