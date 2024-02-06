PARIS (AP) — True to their word, the U.S. Olympic men's basketball team showed up to see Simone Biles at the Paris Games.

Several members of the Olympic squad — Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Jrue Holiday among them — were in Paris on Thursday night to watch the women's all-around competition, where Biles was the featured attraction.

And of course, they were rooting for fellow U.S. gymnast — not to mention the reigning Olympic all-around champion entering Thursday — Sunisa Lee as well, with Curry punching the air in celebration after she got done with her routine on the uneven bars midway through the competition.