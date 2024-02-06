All sections
olympicsAugust 1, 2024

AP PHOTOS: Table tennis players at the Paris Olympics keep their eyes on the ball

PARIS (AP) —

AP News, Associated Press
France's Felix Lebrun plays against Sweden's Anton Kallberg during a men's singles round of 32 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
France's Felix Lebrun plays against Sweden's Anton Kallberg during a men's singles round of 32 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
South Korea's Shin Yubin watches the ball during a mixed doubles semifinal table tennis game against China's Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
South Korea's Shin Yubin watches the ball during a mixed doubles semifinal table tennis game against China's Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Slovenia's Darko Jorgic plays against Singapore's Izaac Quek during a men's singles round of 64 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Slovenia's Darko Jorgic plays against Singapore's Izaac Quek during a men's singles round of 64 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Sinagapore's Zeng Jian plays against India's Sreeja Akula during a women's singles round of 32 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Sinagapore's Zeng Jian plays against India's Sreeja Akula during a women's singles round of 32 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Austria's Sofia Polcanova plays against China's Chen Meng during a women's singles quarterfinal table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Austria's Sofia Polcanova plays against China's Chen Meng during a women's singles quarterfinal table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
India's Manika Batra plays against Japan's Liu Hirano during a women's singles round of 16 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
India's Manika Batra plays against Japan's Liu Hirano during a women's singles round of 16 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Denmark's Anders Lind plays against Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto during a men's singles round of 16 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Denmark's Anders Lind plays against Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto during a men's singles round of 16 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Romania's Bernadette Szocsplays against Austria's Sofia Polcanova during a women's singles round of 16 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Romania's Bernadette Szocsplays against Austria's Sofia Polcanova during a women's singles round of 16 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Japan's Shunsuke Togami plays against Slovenia's Deni Kozul during a men's singles round of 32 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Japan's Shunsuke Togami plays against Slovenia's Deni Kozul during a men's singles round of 32 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
India's Sreeja Akula plays against Sinagapore's Zeng Jian during a women's singles round of 32 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
India's Sreeja Akula plays against Sinagapore's Zeng Jian during a women's singles round of 32 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Iran's Noshad Alamiyan plays against Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto during a men's singles round of 32 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Iran's Noshad Alamiyan plays against Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto during a men's singles round of 32 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Japan's Miu Hirano plays against Hong Kong's Zhu Chengzhu during a women's singles round of 32 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Japan's Miu Hirano plays against Hong Kong's Zhu Chengzhu during a women's singles round of 32 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

PARIS (AP) — Table tennis at the Paris Olympics has reached the knockout rounds for singles play, with men's and women's medals set to be handed out this weekend.

Felix Lebrun of France won again Thursday to book a spot in the semifinals. Kanak Jha became the first U.S. men's player to reach the quarterfinals, doing so in a tournament that has featured some surprises. World No. 1-ranked Wang Chuqin of China lost in the round of 32.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Follow AP visual journalism: AP Images Blog, Instagram, Twitter

