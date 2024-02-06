All sections
olympicsJuly 24, 2024

AP PHOTOS: Getting started at the Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Competition at the Paris Olympics officially began with soccer and rugby sevens matches Wednesday. Meanwhile, other athletes got acquainted with venues where their gold-medal dreams may become reality.

AP News, Associated Press
Japan's Katsuyuki Tanamura reaches for a shot during a Japan men's water polo team training session at the Olympic Aquatics Centre, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Japan's Katsuyuki Tanamura reaches for a shot during a Japan men's water polo team training session at the Olympic Aquatics Centre, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A swimmer trains at La Defense Arena ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
A swimmer trains at La Defense Arena ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cassiel Rousseau of Australia takes part in a diving training session, at the Olympic Aquatics Centre ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Cassiel Rousseau of Australia takes part in a diving training session, at the Olympic Aquatics Centre ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Frederick Richard of the United States practices the parallel bars during a gymnastic training session at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Frederick Richard of the United States practices the parallel bars during a gymnastic training session at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Joao Chianca, of Brazil, surfs on a training day ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics surfing competition, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Teahupo'o, Tahiti. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Joao Chianca, of Brazil, surfs on a training day ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics surfing competition, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Teahupo'o, Tahiti. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alison Gibson of the United States takes part in a diving training session, at the Olympic Aquatics Centre ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Alison Gibson of the United States takes part in a diving training session, at the Olympic Aquatics Centre ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Spain's Marc Pubill, right, scores his team's first goal during the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Spain's Marc Pubill, right, scores his team's first goal during the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Uzbekistan fans react during the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Uzbekistan fans react during the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Ben Dowling, top, takes a high ball supported by teammate Australia's Nick Malouf during the men's Rugby Sevens Pool B match between Australia and Samoa at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Australia's Ben Dowling, top, takes a high ball supported by teammate Australia's Nick Malouf during the men's Rugby Sevens Pool B match between Australia and Samoa at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A member of the team from Britain works out on the pommel horse during a gymnastic training session at Bercy Arena ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
A member of the team from Britain works out on the pommel horse during a gymnastic training session at Bercy Arena ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Athletes play at the Tour Eiffel Stadium that will host the Beach Volleyball on the Champs-de-Mars, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool Photo via AP)
Athletes play at the Tour Eiffel Stadium that will host the Beach Volleyball on the Champs-de-Mars, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi celebrates his side's second goal scored by Cristian Medina during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi celebrates his side's second goal scored by Cristian Medina during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
United States' Stephen Curry shoots during men's basketball practice at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
United States' Stephen Curry shoots during men's basketball practice at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Olympic rings are pictured through a flag hanging in the Velodrome stadium before the start of the men's Group A soccer match between France and the United States during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Marseille, France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
The Olympic rings are pictured through a flag hanging in the Velodrome stadium before the start of the men's Group A soccer match between France and the United States during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Marseille, France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)ASSOCIATED PRESS



Fields, courts and pools all around France welcomed athletes who have been working for years to reach them. Beach volleyball players took to the sand beneath the Eiffel Tower, where they will be competing in one of the most iconic fields of play in Olympic history.

Spain and Morocco got early tastes of victory in soccer, while rugby kicked off for several hopefuls.

There was much to take in on Day 1 of competition. The opening ceremony isn't until Friday.










