AP PHOTOS: Getting started at the Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Competition at the Paris Olympics officially began with soccer and rugby sevens matches Wednesday. Meanwhile, other athletes got acquainted with venues where their gold-medal dreams may become reality.

Fields, courts and pools all around France welcomed athletes who have been working for years to reach them. Beach volleyball players took to the sand beneath the Eiffel Tower, where they will be competing in one of the most iconic fields of play in Olympic history.

Spain and Morocco got early tastes of victory in soccer, while rugby kicked off for several hopefuls.