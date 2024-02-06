A record 191 openly LGBTQ+ athletes are competing in the 2024 Olympics

PARIS (AP) — A record number of athletes openly identifying as LGBTQ+ are competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics, a massive leap during a competition that organizers have pushed to center around inclusion and diversity.

There are 191 athletes publicly saying they are gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and nonbinary who are participating in the Games, according to Outsports, an organization that compiles a database of openly queer Olympians. The vast majority of the athletes are women.

That number has quashed the previous record of 186 out athletes counted at the COVID-19-delayed Tokyo Olympics held in 2021, and the count is only expected to grow at future Olympics.

“More and more people are coming out,” said Jim Buzinski, co-founder of Outsports. “They realize it’s important to be visible because there’s no other way to get representation.”

The number of people willing to take the spotlight as an LGBTQ+ Olympian has skyrocketed in past decades. Buzinski said that when they started tracking the numbers at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, they counted only around five people.

Organizers of the Paris Olympics have underscored diversity and inclusion as major themes, showcasing drag queens and refugee athletes in Friday's opening ceremony. That has received some blowback from religious conservatives.

“In our Olympic world, we all belong,” Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee president said in a speech during the opening ceremony.

Because of that and Paris' reputation as the “City of Love,” Buzinski and LGBTQ+ advocates see the Paris Games as an opportunity for athletes who hail from parts of the world where competitors can't be openly gay because of harsh restrictions on queer populations.