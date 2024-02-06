Zonta makes donation to tiger Lilies

Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau donated $1,000 to Central Middle School Tiger Lilies to provide basic necessities, including shoes, sports bras and jackets, to families who are struggling to meet those basic needs. The girls who received the items must participate in Tiger Lily functions, maintain or improve their GPA's each quarter, have minimal absences and minimal discipline referrals. Tiger Lilies is a school mentorship program committed to providing a positive environment to build positive self-images and discover inner strengths. Becky Wright, school counselor, and members of the Tiger Lilies' club are shown, attending the recent Zonta Women of Achievement Luncheon. Submitted by Cheryl Mothes