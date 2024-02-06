Shields receives scholarship

Emma Shields, a 2022 graduate of Jackson High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR scholarship from the PEO sisterhood. She was receommended by PEO Chapter DJ of Jackson. She is the daughter of Chris and Sara Shields. She will attend Arkansas State University in Jonesboro in the fall to pursue a degree in radiologic science. The PEO STAR scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional women in their final year of high school to attend an accredited post-secondary educational institution in the United States or Canada. Chapter DJ has been a part of the Jackson community since it was organized in 1920. Shown, from left, are Linda Venable, STAR Scholarship chairwoman for PEO Chapter DJ, and Shields. Submitted by Linda Venable