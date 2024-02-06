All sections
FeaturesFebruary 19, 2022

Sands Pancake House owners receive honor

Submitted by VFW Post No. 3838
Betty and Richard Collins, owners of Sands Pancake House, were recently recognize by VFW Post No. 3838 Auxiliary in Cape Girardeau for their display of patriotism in their business. The auxiliary awards both individuals and business that proudly display their patriotism. Richard Collins is a 20-year retired Navy veteran. Pictured are, from left, Scott B. Smith, VFW post commander; Charlene Foeste, patriotic/Americanism instructor; award recipients Richard and Betty Collins; and Sandy Pritchard, VFW Auxiliary president.Submitted by VFW Post No. 3838
