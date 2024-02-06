Photo Essay: Notre Dame students present John Cariani's 'Almost, Maine'

Notre Dame Regional High School present's John Cariani's "Almost, Maine'' as their fall drama. The play has eight scenes plus a prologue, interlogue and epilogue all set in the fictional town of Almost, Maine. Each scene features a pair of actors telling a particular kind of love story. The stories of are people who just met, friends falling in love, those who have been married for a long time and more.
