FeaturesJuly 29, 2023

Jackson Knights of Columbus awards scholarships

Submitted by Tim Beussink
Jackson Knights of Columbus presented six college scholarships to area graduating seniors at its annual banquet. The Jackson Knights of Columbus Council is proud to present scholarships every year to the four area high schools and help to further the education of students. Pictured are this year's scholarship recipients, from left: Dick Knaup, grand knight, Jackson Knights of Columbus; Catherine Harrison, daughter of Aaron and Teresa Harrison, graduate of Jackson High School; Bailey Brewer, daughter of Eric and Amber Brewer, graduate of Oak Ridge High School; Keegan Veenstra, son of Dr. Nicholas and Rachel Veenstra, graduate of Jackson High School; Annalise Garner, daughter of Tim and Meg Garner, graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School; Camryn Boehme, daughter of Justin and Kristin Pleimling, graduate of Saxony High School; Felicity Kester, daughter of Paul and Hilary Kester, graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School; and Danny Watkins, deputy grand knight, Jackson Knights of Columbus.
