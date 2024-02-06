GT - Adopt Sapphire 8-28-22

This week's pet is one we have shared before. Sapphire is a friendly cat who likes to greet visitors to her room, but only if it's too hot to enjoy a nap outside in the sun. If you have the purr-fect sunny perch and time for cuddles, come visit us any day from 8 a.m. to noon. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well.