Generosity Glenn Family 9-4-22

The Glenn Family Foundation recently donated the $10,000 proceeds from the 2022 Larry Glenn Memorial Golf Tournament to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The foundation and Larry Glenn Memorial Golf Tournament were established to honor the family patriarch, Larry Glenn. Pictured are, from left: front -- Belinda Glenn, board member; Pansy Glenn, board member; and Tracey Glenn, secretary; back -- Jonathan Glenn, vice president; Doug Glenn, president; Jeff Glenn, treasurer; and Mike Renick, River Radio general manager and St. Jude representative. Submitted by Tracey Glenn