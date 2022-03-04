All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesApril 2, 2022

Arbor Day 4-3-22

Missouri Arbor Day is coming! The Cape Girardeau Council of Garden Clubs is sponsoring the tree planting this year at Barbara Blanchard Elementary School. A celebration of Arbor Day was be held Friday with second-grade students participating in the ceremony. A flowering Crabapple Prairiefire tree (Malus) was planted in remembrance of Lynniah Green, a second-grade student at Blanchard Elementary, who was recently killed in an automobile accident. Shown above is the planting team of Jackson Basler, Southeast Missouri State University Agri-Business student; Ramblewood Garden Club members Nadine Davis, Arbor Day chairwoman, and Bonnie Coy-Svenson; Barbara Blanchard, long-time Cape Girardeau Public Schools educator for whom the school was named and a Four Seasons Garden Club member; and Barbara Kohlfeld, school principal.
Missouri Arbor Day is coming! The Cape Girardeau Council of Garden Clubs is sponsoring the tree planting this year at Barbara Blanchard Elementary School. A celebration of Arbor Day was be held Friday with second-grade students participating in the ceremony. A flowering Crabapple Prairiefire tree (Malus) was planted in remembrance of Lynniah Green, a second-grade student at Blanchard Elementary, who was recently killed in an automobile accident. Shown above is the planting team of Jackson Basler, Southeast Missouri State University Agri-Business student; Ramblewood Garden Club members Nadine Davis, Arbor Day chairwoman, and Bonnie Coy-Svenson; Barbara Blanchard, long-time Cape Girardeau Public Schools educator for whom the school was named and a Four Seasons Garden Club member; and Barbara Kohlfeld, school principal.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Community

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy