Arbor Day 4-3-22

Missouri Arbor Day is coming! The Cape Girardeau Council of Garden Clubs is sponsoring the tree planting this year at Barbara Blanchard Elementary School. A celebration of Arbor Day was be held Friday with second-grade students participating in the ceremony. A flowering Crabapple Prairiefire tree (Malus) was planted in remembrance of Lynniah Green, a second-grade student at Blanchard Elementary, who was recently killed in an automobile accident. Shown above is the planting team of Jackson Basler, Southeast Missouri State University Agri-Business student; Ramblewood Garden Club members Nadine Davis, Arbor Day chairwoman, and Bonnie Coy-Svenson; Barbara Blanchard, long-time Cape Girardeau Public Schools educator for whom the school was named and a Four Seasons Garden Club member; and Barbara Kohlfeld, school principal.