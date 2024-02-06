All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJanuary 28, 2023

Adopt Pepper 1-29-23

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
Out pet this week is Pepper. Her personality can be defined as timid, kind and friendly with other cats and dogs. Her breed is hard to define, however, so we are guessing she is a St. Bernard/shepherd mix. She currently weighs 80 pounds and might gain more. She is 1 years old and was just sent to train in the Puppies 4 Parole program. If you are interested in our tender-hearted mutt, call us at (573) 243-9823. Visit us in person any day from 8 a.m. to noon at 359 Cree Lane near Fruitland. Contact us online or by calling if you are interested.
Out pet this week is Pepper. Her personality can be defined as timid, kind and friendly with other cats and dogs. Her breed is hard to define, however, so we are guessing she is a St. Bernard/shepherd mix. She currently weighs 80 pounds and might gain more. She is 1 years old and was just sent to train in the Puppies 4 Parole program. If you are interested in our tender-hearted mutt, call us at (573) 243-9823. Visit us in person any day from 8 a.m. to noon at 359 Cree Lane near Fruitland. Contact us online or by calling if you are interested.Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Community

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy