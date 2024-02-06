Adopt Pepper 1-29-23

Out pet this week is Pepper. Her personality can be defined as timid, kind and friendly with other cats and dogs. Her breed is hard to define, however, so we are guessing she is a St. Bernard/shepherd mix. She currently weighs 80 pounds and might gain more. She is 1 years old and was just sent to train in the Puppies 4 Parole program. If you are interested in our tender-hearted mutt, call us at (573) 243-9823. Visit us in person any day from 8 a.m. to noon at 359 Cree Lane near Fruitland. Contact us online or by calling if you are interested. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary