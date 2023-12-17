All sections
Adopt Nellie 12-17-23
Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
Nellie is a younger female, very playful and sweet. She does well with others but doesn't pick up on social skills with others. She wouldn't hurt anything but plays when the other dogs want to be left alone. She has some vision limitations, and we're not sure how she lost her eye, but she's definitely special and needs someone who needs her. If you have room in your heart and home for Nellie or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.
