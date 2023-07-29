All sections
FeaturesJuly 29, 2023

Adopt Mila 7-30-23

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Shelter
This week we want to introduce the youngest dog we have, named Mila. She is an 8- to 9-month-old Husky mix. She is shy at first but warms up quickly to people and some dogs. She is currently receiving free training through the Puppies 4 Parole program. If you are interested in adopting this smart canine, fill out an adoption application by contacting us through the phone, in person or on our Facebook page. Come visit us any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson.
