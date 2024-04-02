Adopt Janine 2-4-24

Janine was found pregnant last year and came to us with some babies. She's probably 2 or 3 years old and likes to just hang out around the food bowls or stay to herself a lot. She doesn't hate other cats but enjoys the alone time from them and would love a couch to sleep on. If you have room in your heart and home for Janine or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary