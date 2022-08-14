All sections
featuresAugust 13, 2022
Adopt Isabell 8-14-22
Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
Looking for the perfect pet? Well here she is! This week's pet is one of our Tortoiseshell cats. Her name is Isabell, and she's very shy. She will need a family that has a lot of places to hide, treats and patience to coax her out. If you're interested in adopting her or visiting her and the rest of our cats and dogs, visit us any day from 8 a.m. to noon. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our more than cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well. Call or stop by our shelter any day from 8 a.m. to noon.
Community
