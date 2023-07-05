Adopt Eeyore 5-7-23

This week we have an old Schnoodle named Eeyore. Eeyore is a 14-year-old Schnauzer and Poodle mix. Her owner passed away, so she's looking for a new person she can follow from room to room. She's quiet and does well with other cats and dogs. If you can provide her with a "retirement home", stop by our shelter any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon to fill out an adoption application. Come and help us socialize our cats or dogs at 359 Cree Lane in Jackson. Stop by our shelter in person if you are interested in adopting a pet. Call us at (573) 243-9823. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary