All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesMay 6, 2023

Adopt Eeyore 5-7-23

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
This week we have an old Schnoodle named Eeyore. Eeyore is a 14-year-old Schnauzer and Poodle mix. Her owner passed away, so she's looking for a new person she can follow from room to room. She's quiet and does well with other cats and dogs. If you can provide her with a "retirement home", stop by our shelter any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon to fill out an adoption application. Come and help us socialize our cats or dogs at 359 Cree Lane in Jackson. Stop by our shelter in person if you are interested in adopting a pet. Call us at (573) 243-9823.
This week we have an old Schnoodle named Eeyore. Eeyore is a 14-year-old Schnauzer and Poodle mix. Her owner passed away, so she's looking for a new person she can follow from room to room. She's quiet and does well with other cats and dogs. If you can provide her with a "retirement home", stop by our shelter any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon to fill out an adoption application. Come and help us socialize our cats or dogs at 359 Cree Lane in Jackson. Stop by our shelter in person if you are interested in adopting a pet. Call us at (573) 243-9823.Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Community

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy