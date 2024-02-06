Adopt Doc 4-30-23

This week we would like to introduce Doc. Doc was one of eight puppies who started foster care in January. He is a sweet, gentle male, but he is 4 months old, so he still acts like a puppy. If you are in puppy love, visit us in person to fill out an adoption application at our shelter located at 359 Cree Lane in Jackson. Starting this month our shelter will be open to visitors every Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Help us socialize our cats or dogs. Stop by our shelter in person if you are interested in adopting our howling hound. You can call us and fill out an adoption application any day from 8 a.m. to noon at (573) 243-9823. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary