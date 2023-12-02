Adopt Daya 2-12-23

This week's pet is Daya. She is looking for a home with people who will shower her with love, cuddles and all the affection she wants. She is a housebroken Pit/Terrier mix who is halfway through her training in the Puppies 4 Parole program. If you can give her some lovin', fill out an application at our website at safeharboranimals.org. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets are needed as well. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary