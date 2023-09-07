Adopt Binx 7-9-23

If you need some entertainment at home, we have the right cat for you! Meet our 1-year-old male cat named Binx. He is a rambunctious fellow who likes to play with toy wands. He's also very clever, as he can open the screen door to his room if it isn't locked. You can play and pet this people-pleasing kitty any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to just play with our pets. An adoption application and fee of $85 are all that's needed to take this fellow home with you. Please come visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson. Submitted by Safe Harbor