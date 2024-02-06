Submtted by Steve Schaffner Winners of the 2021 Young Composers Competition were honored at Shuck Recital Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus on May 7. The winners are students of Sherrie Troxel in Southeast Missouri Music Academy Musicianship Classes. Pictured are, from left: first row — Penelope Nienaber, Madelyn Nienaber, Eleanor LaValle and Adelaide Wengert; second row — Ethan King, Peyton Snell, Rylee Hart, Michael Snider and Lucas Farnham; third row — Tristan Fladung (guest trumpet), Claire Southard, Sankriti Srikant (partially hidden), Anna Ahrens, Henry Rusten and Cohen Poe.