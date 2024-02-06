All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesMay 15, 2021

2021 Young Composers Competition

Submtted by Steve Schaffner Winners of the 2021 Young Composers Competition were honored at Shuck Recital Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus on May 7. The winners are students of Sherrie Troxel in Southeast Missouri Music Academy Musicianship Classes. Pictured are, from left: first row — Penelope Nienaber, Madelyn Nienaber, Eleanor LaValle and Adelaide Wengert; second row — Ethan King, Peyton Snell, Rylee Hart, Michael Snider and Lucas Farnham; third row — Tristan Fladung (guest trumpet), Claire Southard, Sankriti Srikant (partially hidden), Anna Ahrens, Henry Rusten and Cohen Poe.

Submtted By Steve Schaffner
Winners of the 2021 Young Composers Competition were honored at Shuck Recital Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus on May 7. The winners are students of Sherrie Troxel in Southeast Missouri Music Academy Musicianship Classes. Pictured are, from left: first row -- Penelope Nienaber, Madelyn Nienaber, Eleanor LaValle and Adelaide Wengert; second row -- Ethan King, Peyton Snell, Rylee Hart, Michael Snider and Lucas Farnham; third row -- Tristan Fladung (guest trumpet), Claire Southard, Sankriti Srikant (partially hidden), Anna Ahrens, Henry Rusten and Cohen Poe.
Winners of the 2021 Young Composers Competition were honored at Shuck Recital Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus on May 7. The winners are students of Sherrie Troxel in Southeast Missouri Music Academy Musicianship Classes. Pictured are, from left: first row -- Penelope Nienaber, Madelyn Nienaber, Eleanor LaValle and Adelaide Wengert; second row -- Ethan King, Peyton Snell, Rylee Hart, Michael Snider and Lucas Farnham; third row -- Tristan Fladung (guest trumpet), Claire Southard, Sankriti Srikant (partially hidden), Anna Ahrens, Henry Rusten and Cohen Poe.Submtted by Steve Schaffner
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Community

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy