Fatima Rosary Rally

The rally began with singing “Immaculate Mary” , led by Christy Hency and Dolores Pobst. Following the singing was the rosary led by Julie Senciboy, the Chaplet of the Divine Mercy led by Rose Pobst, the Litany of Saints and the Litany of the Divine Praises, and ending with more prayers and a song in Latin.

It was a beautiful morning in prayer for very important intentions.