FaithOctober 18, 2024

Fatima Rosary Rally

The Fatima Rosary Rally at Guardian Angel Church, Oran, MO, gathered 34 attendees to pray for key causes including ending abortion and supporting hurricane victims, with a program of hymns and litanies.

Fatima rosary rally held at Oran Knights of Columbus pavilion on Saturday, October 12 at noon.
Julie Senciboy organized the annual rosary rally in Oran Mo.
Guardian Angel Church in Oran Mo. held its annual Fatima Rosary Rally at the Oran Knights of Columbus pavilion on Saturday, October 12 at noon. It was organized by Julie Senciboy. There were 34 people in attendance to pray the rosary for the end of abortion, the defeat of amendment 3 in November, for the hurricane victims in Florida, and all the special intentions in each persons heart.

The rally began with singing “Immaculate Mary” , led by Christy Hency and Dolores Pobst. Following the singing was the rosary led by Julie Senciboy, the Chaplet of the Divine Mercy led by Rose Pobst, the Litany of Saints and the Litany of the Divine Praises, and ending with more prayers and a song in Latin.

It was a beautiful morning in prayer for very important intentions.

Submitted Photo
