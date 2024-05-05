Jonell McNeely Receives Valiant Woman Award

Church Women United of Cape Girardeau County honored Jonell McNeely with the Valiant Woman Award on Friday, May 3, 2024, during May Friendship Day hosted by Susan Loenneke at St. Johns United Church of Christ. McNeely, an ordained lay minister, was selected to receive the special award because of her outstanding service in ways that enhance the principles of the Church Women United organization.

She began her service with Cape CWU by assisting with the CROP sale and has served as President for the past seven years. During her tenure as President, she attended and participated in the State Assembly meetings. She is an inspiration and guiding light for Cape Girardeau Church Women United.

Widowed as a young woman with four children, Jonell worshiped and served at the Pleasant Hill Church in Fruitland. There she provided piano and organ music and leadership as a Sunday School teacher. Jonell was active in the Fruitland community and was instrumental in forming a large 4-H Club. Pleasant Hills congregation merged with the Jackson First Presbyterian Church where she has served on the churchs session committees, as a member of the choir, and has been a staunch supporter of choir membership.

A Valiant Woman has her roots firmly planted. The kingdom is within; her heart, treasure-filled. She is joyful, strong, patient, loving, and sharing as found in Proverbs Chapter 31.