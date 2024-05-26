Damage reported following severe storms, possible tornadoes

More to explore
Local News 5/26/24Home, tree damage reported after possible funnel cloud spottedTree, home and power line damage is being reported across southwest Butler County following a round of severe weather between 6-7 a.m. Sunday. Poplar Bluff Severe Weather Storm Spotters say a possible funnel cloud was spotted around 7 a.m., but no...
75-years later: Recollections of the 1949 Cape tornado1During the evening of May 21, 1949, a large tornado ripped through Cape Girardeau, killing 22 people, hospitalizing 72, injuring hundreds and causing more than $3 million in damage in 10 minutes. Seventy-five years later, memories remain vivid for...
Army captain to serve as Memorial Day speaker in Sikeston3SIKESTON A Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Sikeston Veterans Park, will feature a U.S. Army captain. Local veterans from the Sikeston Veterans Park Committee, American Legion and VFW will participate in the service. Honored...
Cape Girardeau set to hold various Memorial Day events, including second annual remembrance 5kMemorial Day events in various forms will be happening across Cape Girardeau starting on Friday, May 24, and running through Memorial Day, Monday, May 27. An event that will take place on Memorial Day will be the Memorial Day 5k Remembrance Run. The...
Jackson Memorial Day events will appeal to the sensesAs Jackson prepares to remember military veterans this Memorial Day, the people behind the scenes will touch on at least three senses. Visually, Boy Scouts will join the American Legion Post No. 158 in putting up more than 1,400 flags at deceased...
Memorial Day Tribute: Chaffee VFW Post 3127 leads flag placement at local cemeteriesSunday, May 26, at approximately 5 p.m., VFW members, Scouts, Student Council members and other citizens of Chaffee will gather at the two Chaffee Cemeteries to place flags on veterans graves. Participants will be led by a truck bearing the...
Memorial Day events planned in Poplar Bluff areaFlags will fly over the graves of veterans Monday, May 27, as the country observes Memorial Day in remembrance of those who gave their lives for others to be free. Local AMVETS and VFW posts and auxiliaries will place flags on veterans graves at...
Homeless man charged with assaulting officers, resisting arrest after man believed he was being robbed at ATM11A homeless man from Jackson is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond after a subject, believing he was being robbed at an ATM machine, pulled a gun on the suspect. The suspect is not being charged for attempted robbery but for resisting arrest and...
Cape teen charged in drive-by shooting15A Cape Girardeau teenager faces multiple felonies on accusations that he fired a gun out of his car window toward another car. Travell J. Steele, 18, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed...
SEMO completes initial assessment of safety policies after Cape Central graduation shooting5Southeast Missouri State University officials announced Wednesday, May 22, that they have completed an initial assessment to identify the next steps to take in strengthening its safety policies following the shooting during Cape Central High...
Alliance Water, City of Cape make repairs to well water pump3Alliance Water Resources and the City of Cape Girardeau replaced a broken pump motor for one of the citys wells Wednesday, May 22. The pump was repaired by Wednesday evening, according to the City of Cape Girardeau. ...
Cape Central High School graduation shooting timeline1The Southeast Missourian compiled a timeline of known events leading up to and following the gunshot at the Show Me Center that injured two victims during the Cape Central High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 19. The timeline draws from...
Cape Girardeau school district to evaluate response, security after shooting during graduation16Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials are assessing the security and reviewing their response following a shooting at Cape Central High Schools graduation ceremony Sunday, May 19, that sent hundreds into a frenzy. A single gunshot echoed through...
2 charged in connection to Cape Girardeau graduation shooting18Prosecutors charged Kris E. Owens, 20, of Cape Girardeau with first-degree felony assault, a Class A felony; armed criminal action; and unlawful use of a weapon stemming from a shooting that injured two and disrupted Cape Central High School...
Two shot at Cape Central graduation ceremony; one suspect in custody38One person was in custody after a shooting at Cape Central High Schools graduation ceremony left two people injured Sunday, May 19. According to Cape Girardeau Police Department, an altercation between two people during the event at the Show Me...
Mothers Day stray dog attack in Scott County raises questions about local animal control2On Mothers Day morning, Sandy Ruff noticed a stray dog near her home. Believing it to have been abandoned in the area by its owner, Ruff took a photo of the dog and posted it to Facebook, looking for its owner or someone to take it in. According to...
