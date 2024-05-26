*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Damage reported following severe storms, possible tornadoes

Standard Democrat
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Rod Anderson/Standard Democrat

SIKESTON  Severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes pushed through the region early Sunday, May 26. There have been reports of limbs down, structure damage and power outages in Sikeston, Miner and surrounding areas. Here a few images from Sikeston.

Rod Anderson/Standard Democrat
Rod Anderson/Standard Democrat
Rod Anderson/Standard Democrat
Rod Anderson/Standard Democrat
Rod Anderson/Standard Democrat
Rod Anderson/Standard Democrat
Rod Anderson/Standard Democrat
Rod Anderson/Standard Democrat
Rod Anderson/Standard Democrat

Comments