Crews work to restore power, clear debris in Sikeston; City officials establish curfew

-
-
Major severe weather system rips through regionIt was one of our bigger days, National Weather Service-Paducah meteorologist Justin Gibbs stated, It was a major severe weather outbreak. The NWS tracked five major severe weather systems that struck Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky...
-
-
Benton man dies in golf cart crash; two cited for felony DWITwo men have been cited for felony driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another after a Benton man died in a golf cart crash early Sunday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says the incident occurred shortly at about...
-
Cape valedictorian Lydia Cao recalls experience in wake of shooting at graduation ceremony5Cape Girardeau Central High School valedictorian Lydia Cao had just finished giving an address at her graduation ceremony May 19 at the Show Me Center when a loud bang rang out. A gun shot. ...
-
Storm damage reported in Sikeston; officials implement curfew8SIKESTON Severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes pushed through the region early Sunday, May 26. There have been reports of limbs down, structure damage and power outages in Sikeston, Miner and surrounding areas. Here a few images from...
-
Home, tree damage reported after possible funnel cloud spottedTree, home and power line damage is being reported across southwest Butler County following a round of severe weather between 6-7 a.m. Sunday. Poplar Bluff Severe Weather Storm Spotters say a possible funnel cloud was spotted around 7 a.m., but no...
-
-
-
-
Cape Girardeau set to hold various Memorial Day events, including second annual remembrance 5kMemorial Day events in various forms will be happening across Cape Girardeau starting on Friday, May 24, and running through Memorial Day, Monday, May 27. An event that will take place on Memorial Day will be the Memorial Day 5k Remembrance Run. The...
-
75-years later: Recollections of the 1949 Cape tornado1During the evening of May 21, 1949, a large tornado ripped through Cape Girardeau, killing 22 people, hospitalizing 72, injuring hundreds and causing more than $3 million in damage in 10 minutes. Seventy-five years later, memories remain vivid for...
-
Army captain to serve as Memorial Day speaker in Sikeston3SIKESTON A Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Sikeston Veterans Park, will feature a U.S. Army captain. Local veterans from the Sikeston Veterans Park Committee, American Legion and VFW will participate in the service. Honored...
-
Jackson Memorial Day events will appeal to the sensesAs Jackson prepares to remember military veterans this Memorial Day, the people behind the scenes will touch on at least three senses. Visually, Boy Scouts will join the American Legion Post No. 158 in putting up more than 1,400 flags at deceased...
-
Memorial Day Tribute: Chaffee VFW Post 3127 leads flag placement at local cemeteriesSunday, May 26, at approximately 5 p.m., VFW members, Scouts, Student Council members and other citizens of Chaffee will gather at the two Chaffee Cemeteries to place flags on veterans graves. Participants will be led by a truck bearing the...
-
Memorial Day events planned in Poplar Bluff areaFlags will fly over the graves of veterans Monday, May 27, as the country observes Memorial Day in remembrance of those who gave their lives for others to be free. Local AMVETS and VFW posts and auxiliaries will place flags on veterans graves at...
-
Homeless man charged with assaulting officers, resisting arrest after man believed he was being robbed at ATM11A homeless man from Jackson is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond after a subject, believing he was being robbed at an ATM machine, pulled a gun on the suspect. The suspect is not being charged for attempted robbery but for resisting arrest and...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Most read 5/23/24Cape teen charged in drive-by shooting15A Cape Girardeau teenager faces multiple felonies on accusations that he fired a gun out of his car window toward another car. Travell J. Steele, 18, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed...
-
Cape Central High School graduation shooting timeline1The Southeast Missourian compiled a timeline of known events leading up to and following the gunshot at the Show Me Center that injured two victims during the Cape Central High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 19. The timeline draws from...
-
Cape Girardeau school district to evaluate response, security after shooting during graduation16Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials are assessing the security and reviewing their response following a shooting at Cape Central High Schools graduation ceremony Sunday, May 19, that sent hundreds into a frenzy. A single gunshot echoed through...
-
2 charged in connection to Cape Girardeau graduation shooting18Prosecutors charged Kris E. Owens, 20, of Cape Girardeau with first-degree felony assault, a Class A felony; armed criminal action; and unlawful use of a weapon stemming from a shooting that injured two and disrupted Cape Central High School...
-
Cape mayor speaks out after shooting at Cape Central commencement18I am sitting in my empty house as my extended family takes my son, a 2024 Cape Central High School graduate, out to dinner to try to salvage a celebration of his graduation and all he has achieved. Im not able to go to that dinner, because I am, in...
-
Most read 5/20/24Two shot at Cape Central graduation ceremony; one suspect in custody38One person was in custody after a shooting at Cape Central High Schools graduation ceremony left two people injured Sunday, May 19. According to Cape Girardeau Police Department, an altercation between two people during the event at the Show Me...
-
Most read 5/20/24Mothers Day stray dog attack in Scott County raises questions about local animal control2On Mothers Day morning, Sandy Ruff noticed a stray dog near her home. Believing it to have been abandoned in the area by its owner, Ruff took a photo of the dog and posted it to Facebook, looking for its owner or someone to take it in. According to...
Crews work to restore power, clear debris in Sikeston; City officials establish curfew
SIKESTON Powerful storms and possible tornadoes pushed through the area early Sunday, May 26, downing trees, damaging homes and businesses and knocking out power throughout Sikeston and the surrounding area.
Early in the day Sikeston Department of Public Safety reported several areas within the city damaged due to the storms which passed through town around 7 a.m. Sunday.
We have set up the emergency operations center at DPS headquarters and running command from that location, DPS said in a social media post. We are working closely with City Public Works, BMU, gas company, etc. to address the numerous calls coming in.
By order of Sikeston Mayor Greg Turnbow and Sikeston DPS Director James McMillen, a curfew was created Sunday and in effect for the city limits of Sikeston until further notice. Times of curfew are from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will be strictly enforced.
The curfew does not apply to those involved in repairs, demolition, home owners or property owners on their own property. Anyone who traveling to or from work, medical or other legitimate reasons are exempt from the curfew
Sikeston DPS is currently on 12-hour shifts and will have plenty of personnel out in the community to ensure safety of residents, DPS said.
As crews worked to restore power and clear debris in Sikeston, residents were asked to stay off the roadways.
We are clearing homes that have people entrapped and working multiple scenes with gas leak, DPS said early Sunday. We are in the process of prioritizing calls for service at this point and assessing the damage. Power is expected to be out for an extended period of time due to the severity of the damage. We are still evaluating that damage.
Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities urged residents to stay away from downed power lines as several poles and lines were down across roadways and homes. Crews worked all day to restore power for Sikeston residents; however, many remained without power Sunday evening.
Late Sunday the American Red Cross set up a shelter at the YMCA of Southeast Missouri in Sikeston. The shelter is up and running and has 40 beds with food arrangements being made.
Anyone who is going to be displaced due to the storm can contact 1-800-733-2767 (1-800-RED CROSs) right away and the Red Cross will assess their situation individually.
The City of Sikeston on Sunday opened up the City Compost Site on Compress Road so tree debris can be taken there by residents.
The Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief will be at the First Baptist Church about mid-morning Monday, May 27 to help with tree removal and getting debris off of roofs. Anyone who needs help can contact them by direct message to the First Baptist Church Sikeston Facebook page.
City Hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 27 for emergency business licenses and permits related to storm damage. Normal operations will resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 28.
DPS Dispatch and 911 were inundated with calls on Sunday. Those with emergency situations in Sikeston should call 911; those with non-emergency situations should call 573-471-4711.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.