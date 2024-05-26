Crews work to restore power, clear debris in Sikeston; City officials establish curfew

SIKESTON Powerful storms and possible tornadoes pushed through the area early Sunday, May 26, downing trees, damaging homes and businesses and knocking out power throughout Sikeston and the surrounding area.

Early in the day Sikeston Department of Public Safety reported several areas within the city damaged due to the storms which passed through town around 7 a.m. Sunday.

We have set up the emergency operations center at DPS headquarters and running command from that location, DPS said in a social media post. We are working closely with City Public Works, BMU, gas company, etc. to address the numerous calls coming in.

By order of Sikeston Mayor Greg Turnbow and Sikeston DPS Director James McMillen, a curfew was created Sunday and in effect for the city limits of Sikeston until further notice. Times of curfew are from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will be strictly enforced.

The curfew does not apply to those involved in repairs, demolition, home owners or property owners on their own property. Anyone who traveling to or from work, medical or other legitimate reasons are exempt from the curfew

Sikeston DPS is currently on 12-hour shifts and will have plenty of personnel out in the community to ensure safety of residents, DPS said.

As crews worked to restore power and clear debris in Sikeston, residents were asked to stay off the roadways.

We are clearing homes that have people entrapped and working multiple scenes with gas leak, DPS said early Sunday. We are in the process of prioritizing calls for service at this point and assessing the damage. Power is expected to be out for an extended period of time due to the severity of the damage. We are still evaluating that damage.

Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities urged residents to stay away from downed power lines as several poles and lines were down across roadways and homes. Crews worked all day to restore power for Sikeston residents; however, many remained without power Sunday evening.

Late Sunday the American Red Cross set up a shelter at the YMCA of Southeast Missouri in Sikeston. The shelter is up and running and has 40 beds with food arrangements being made.

Anyone who is going to be displaced due to the storm can contact 1-800-733-2767 (1-800-RED CROSs) right away and the Red Cross will assess their situation individually.

The City of Sikeston on Sunday opened up the City Compost Site on Compress Road so tree debris can be taken there by residents.

The Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief will be at the First Baptist Church about mid-morning Monday, May 27 to help with tree removal and getting debris off of roofs. Anyone who needs help can contact them by direct message to the First Baptist Church Sikeston Facebook page.

City Hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 27 for emergency business licenses and permits related to storm damage. Normal operations will resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 28.

DPS Dispatch and 911 were inundated with calls on Sunday. Those with emergency situations in Sikeston should call 911; those with non-emergency situations should call 573-471-4711.