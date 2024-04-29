10 Ways To Protect Your Personal Information

-
Cape Girardeau County coroners attorney asks that cameras be barred from criminal hearings5Attorney Lynne M. Chambers filed a motion last week to bar the media from recording video and audio in the felony case against Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan. Chambers filing was in response to a request made to the court by KFVS12...
Cape Girardeau County Commission selects from eight bids for road projectCape Girardeau County commissioners received eight bids for a County Road 516 grading improvement project. They accepted the lowest bid during their meeting Monday, April 29. Bids came from Murphy Excavating, Jokerst Inc., Roper Excavating, Elmer...
SEMOs hospitality management program receives accreditationSoutheast Missouri State Universitys hospitality management program received accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Programs in Hospitality Administration (ACPHA), the university announced Monday, April 29. ...
Cracked windshield leads to Sunday shooting incident on I-55 that injured three; Sikeston man faces multiple felony charges1BENTON A Sikeston man faces multiple felony charges following a traffic incident that resulted in him allegedly shooting at another vehicle and injuring three of its occupants while driving on Interstate 55 on Sunday, April 28, in Scott County. ...
Sikeston man arrested for child endangerment, aggravated DWIA Sikeston man was arrested Saturday, April 27, on charges of driving while his license was revoked, second-degree endangerment of a child and aggravated DWI. Marcus Williams, 47, has six prior charges and four convictions of DWI and also was...
Cape Girardeau man arrested for fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest2A Cape Girardeau man was arrested on two charges, one of fourth- degree assault and the other of resisting arrest Sunday, April 28. Jhaiden Blue-Umfleet, 22, was in an altercation with another man outside a bar when a Cape Girardeau police officer...
Photo Gallery 4/30/24Sgt. John Hayden: Writing tickets with a friendly smileA few months before he retired, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. John Hayden was featured in a picture page in the Sunday, May 19, 1974, edition of the Southeast Missourian. Four photographs were published with the article, but photographer Gordon L....
Most read 4/29/24Buckner-Ragsdale building begins new life as an event center8After a year of construction, The Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center at 132 Main St. in Cape Girardeau has opened. A preview event Thursday, April 25, served both to prepare staff for future events and to showcase the location to prospective...
Cape Girardeau junior high sees improvements since implementing Power of ICU program9A program recently implemented at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School in Cape Girardeau has quickly led to improved grades, fewer missing assignments and decreased disciplinary referrals, according to district officials. The program, called...
Scott City School District explains weapon situation involving middle school student1A Scott City Middle School student was taken into custody on Thursday morning, April 25, after he brought a gun, later determined to be a BB gun, to the school, according to a message sent from the district to parents...
Local public school admins urge Gov. Parson to veto omnibus education bill due to funding concerns16A 150-plus page education bill that has passed through the state House of Representatives and Senate has local public school administrators urging Gov. Mike Parson to veto it. Concerns surrounding Senate Bill 727 which evolved from a 12-page bill...
Man charged in Tuesday apartment shooting in Cape Girardeau1A man is facing three felony charges in connection with a Tuesday, April 23, shooting that left one person wounded. Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court documents indicate Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker has charged Michael Dewayne Thompkins with...
3 arrested in Bollinger County after drug investigation3An ongoing and multijurisdictional investigation into a probation violation and drug distribution yielded the arrests of three men April 17, in Bollinger County. The men taken into custody face charges relating to drug and weapons charges. ...
Route CC in Scott County closed for pavement repairs; Route C in Perry County reduced for pavement workRoute CC in Scott County, between Highway 91 and Route W near Oran, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. A MoDOT news release indicated the work will take place daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday,...
Cape Girardeau school board to implement cellphone pouches at junior high, buy out leased pouches at high school9The Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to implement the YONDR cellphone pouches at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School for the 2024-25 school year, in addition to buying out the current stock of...
Most read 4/23/24Cape man pleads guilty to 15-year-old's 2019 murder3A Cape Girardeau man pleaded guilty Monday, April 22, to the 2019 killing of a 15-year-old girl. A release from Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker says Isaiah Lane, 33, pleaded guilty in circuit court to second-degree murder and...
10 Ways To Protect Your Personal Information
Identity theft affects millions of people each year and can cause serious harm. Protect yourself by securing your personal information, understanding the threat of identity theft, and exercising caution.
Here are 10 things you can start doing now to protect yourself and your loved ones from identity theft:
1. Protect your Social Security number by keeping your Social Security card in a safe place at home. Dont carry it with you or provide your number unnecessarily.
2. Be careful when you speak with unknown callers. Scammers may mislead you by using legitimate phone numbers or the real names of officials. If they threaten you or make you feel uneasy, hang up.
3. Create strong, unique passwords for each of your accounts. Use different passwords for different accounts so if a hacker gains access to one account, they cant access others.
4. Never give your personal or financial information in response to an unsolicited call or message, and never post it on social media.
5. Shred paper documents that contain personal information, like your name, birth date, or Social Security number.
6. Protect your mobile device from unauthorized access by securing it with a PIN, adding a fingerprinting feature or facial recognition. You can also add a password and adjust the time before your screen automatically locks.
7. Regularly check your financial accounts for suspicious transactions.
8. Avoid internet threats by installing and maintaining strong anti-virus software on all your devicesincluding your mobile device and personal computer. Use a virtual private network (VPN) to stay safe on public Wi-Fi. Do not perform activities that involve sensitive data, like online shopping and banking, on public Wi-Fi networks.
9. Protect yourself on social media by customizing your security settings and deleting accounts you no longer use. Also, double check suspicious messages from your contacts, as hackers may create fake accounts of people you know.
10. Never open a link sent via unsolicited email or text message. Type in the web address yourself. Only provide information on secure websites.
We encourage you to create your own personal my Social Security account to track your earnings record. For more information, please read our publication, Protecting Personal Information, at oig.ssa.gov/files/21-540_Protecting_Personal_Information.pdf. Contact us if you see suspicious work activity on your record. You could be a victim of identity theft.
Please share this information with your family and friends.
