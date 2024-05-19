*Menu
Two shot at Cape Central graduation ceremony

By Christopher Borro
Sunday, May 19, 2024
One person was shot at the Cape Girardeau High School graduation at the Show Me Center on Sunday, May 19. Emergency personnel immediately responded to give aid to an individual.
Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

At least one person was shot at Cape Girardeau Central High School's graduation ceremony Sunday, May 19.

A male was shot in the leg in the concession area on the second floor of the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

The victim was conscious and alert after the indent.

The incident occurred at about 2:40 during the graduation ceremony.

