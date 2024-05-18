Seventh annual Dancing with Show Me Stars to feature new silent auction

Southeast Missourian file

The seventh annual Dancing with Show Me Stars will feature a silent auction for the first time in the events history.

The Heroes vs. Villains-themed gala will start at 7 p.m. June 29 with doors opening at the Show Me Center at 6 p.m. The event is organized by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO). Their fundraising goal for this year is $125,000.

CPSEMOs communications director Shana Lynn said a highlight of the auction will be their Brass+Bone Bourbon pull.

Featuring an exceptional bottle of Elmer T. Lee, among many coveted allocations. Its an exciting opportunity for connoisseurs to obtain rare spirits while supporting a great cause, she stated.

Lynn said the items not only will entice bidders but also offer unique experiences to the winners.

Were offering attendees the chance to bid on an array of spectacular items, from a guitar and sports tickets to Cardinals and Blues games, to an alluring getaway to Nashville, Lynn stated.

The event will also feature gourmet dishes prepared by The Bayou Cajun Smokehouse and entertainment by Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos. The stars participating in the Heroes vs. Villains Dance Battle include Alan Schoen, Christie Schoen, Andi Evans, Joseph Cubria Farris, Kevin Beard, Liz Haynes, Mia Pohlman and Stephen Schott.

2022 star participant Jared Chandler described being a part of the event as truly inspiring.

Not only do we have fun on the dance floor, but we also know that every step we take contributes to meaningful change in our community, Chandler said.

According to the CPSEMO news release, the funds raised from the event support their mission of delivering community programs to Southeast Missouri.

Funds raised at the event allow the organization to help Southeast Missouri residents in several ways.

(We) sssist over a dozen programs aimed at improving the lives of individuals, children, and families and support emergency and housing services, educational programs and neighborhood development. Create stronger neighborhoods and empower underrepresented voices in the community. Helping military veterans gain meaningful employment, the release stated.

Sponsors for the event include Saint Francis Healthcare System, Johns Pharmacy, Southeast Missourian, River Radio and the Show Me Center.

The generous support of our sponsors and attendees helps us reach and uplift those who need it most, Lynn stated.