Progress in building connections: Saint Francis Healthcare System focusing on strategic relationships

Fostering strategic relationships with business and community partners is a linchpin to progress in the southeast Missouri region. Saint Francis Healthcare System is working to deepen and expand relationships through focused communication and feedback to employers, community groups and stakeholders.

Six months ago, Felecia Blanton assumed her role of Executive Director of Strategic Relationships. It is a new position for Saint Francis Healthcare System, but the intention and focus behind the role is not new  this position is just another way to connect more deeply to the needs of the communities the Healthcare System serves, and as always, put people first.

In her job description, Blanton is to serve as the primary point of contact for Saint Francis Healthcare System, and she believes this is a great description of the reactive portion of her role. If individuals or businesses in the community have a concern or need, but they do not know where to go, Blanton will be there ready to listen. Then, she can connect them with the appropriate contacts and facilitate those conversations.

A large portion of Blantons proactive role emphasizes getting closer and more meaningful relationships with employers and groups within the 29 counties that Saint Francis serves. The goal is to open more dialogue and communication to drive the well-being of patients, families and others served by the Healthcare System.

We are so impactful to not only the healthcare delivery system in this region, but also the economic development in the region, Blanton says. We have more than 3,000 colleagues. We are the largest employer in southeast Missouri, so we have a responsibility to those people. We have a responsibility to those communities.

Blanton works to develop strategies for Saint Francis Health Plans, the Healthcare Systems health insurance plan developed to make insurance simpler and more accessible for local employers.

Saint Francis wanted to develop an insurance product that was less cumbersome, more local, with the ability to have healthcare navigated by the people that deliver it to you rather than have someone talk to you [across the country] about your healthcare claim and what you should do, Blanton says.

Saint Francis also works with local employers to meet their occupational medicine needs, which includes drug screenings, physicals and even providing wellness programs for their employees such as access to providers and virtual care, among other services.

A portion of Blantons job is collaborating with Saint Francis Foundation to assist with their initiatives within the community. For example, Blanton says she is currently working alongside the Foundation to create more programs for private and public schools in the area that expose students to the potential and variability of careers in healthcare.

The Healthcare System also partnered with Southeast Missouri State University to offer an innovative healthcare degree  an online Bachelor of Applied Science in Allied Health, designed for students with Associate of Applied Science degrees in radiologic technology or diagnostic medical sonography. Saint Francis also partnered with Mineral Area College (MAC) to improve healthcare education and offer lectures via Zoom and serve as a clinical site for budding healthcare professionals.

Strategic relationships with businesses and community partners are essential to blend resources, expertise and innovation. We are committed to standing alongside our partners to promote wellness, enhance medical services and improve delivery of care, said Alex Ogburn, Vice President, Population Health and Payer Strategies.

This commitment shows in Saint Francis Healthcare Systems partnerships and in the way their team and Board choose to spend their time. For example, CEO Justin Davison is part of the SE MO REDI Board, an organization focused on expanding economic development in our region. Ogburn is currently Chair of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce Board. This is especially important because access to quality healthcare in a region can greatly impact the opportunity to bring in new industries and employers.

Saint Francis colleagues are known for their involvement in the community, from volunteering for local nonprofits to attending events and festivities.

Also, the Board of Saint Francis has an advantage in meeting the needs of the people they serve.

We are governed by a local Board. The decisions that are made for Saint Francis here financially, medically, are all made by local people, Blanton says.

This means the Board can truly localize care, because each Board member understands the needs of the southeast Missouri region  this is their home, the place they choose to raise their families. They want to see it thrive.

I have gone out to communities we serve, [and] I have told people, I just want to learn from you, I want to listen to you. ... to be real with the people that we want to connect with, Blanton says.

As CEO, Davison says he is deeply committed to the principle that Saint Francis is more than a place for medical treatment, it is a cornerstone for community growth.

By investing in community and regional partnerships, we are not just healing individuals; we are helping to build a healthier, more vibrant future for everyone, said Davison. This approach underscores our belief in the power of connectiveness to uplift and transform our entire region, proving that together, we are stronger and more resilient.