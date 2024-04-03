Prayer 4-3-24

More to explore
-
-
-
-
-
Jackson aldermen tackle commemorative marker, road work assessment in meetingJackson mayor Dwain Hahs proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month during the Monday, April 1, meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen. He presented a proclamation to two representatives from the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual...
-
-
-
-
Roundabout planned near Notre Dame; public meeting set for later this month7State transportation officials say they plan to build a roundabout near Notre Dame Regional High School on Route K in Cape Girardeau County. The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18,...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council approves 2024 asphalt program, authorizes payments for other projects5The Cape Girardeau City Council met to approve the citys 2024 Asphalt Overlay Program along with authorizing payments for other projects on Monday, April 1. The members of the council authorized the city manager Ken Haskin to execute an agreement...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission approves maintenance contractThe Cape Girardeau County Commission conducted a quick meeting Monday, April 1, when it renewed a contract with Premium Mechanical and Automation, a heating, ventilation and air conditioning company based in Jackson. ...
-
Thebes, Illinois, man faces weapons, drug distribution charges after Cape Girardeau traffic stopAlbert Foutch, 52, of Thebes, Illinois, faces a slew of charges after a routine traffic stop resulted in an arrest for illegal weapon charges and accusations of drug distribution. Foutch is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession...
-
-
Gary Senciboy resigns as Oran mayor to focus on bid for state House seatOran native Gary Senciboy is leaving small-town government behind with his sights set on a seat in Jefferson City. Senciboy recently resigned from his position as the mayor of Oran and filed to run for the soon-to-be vacant District 148 seat ...
-
Former Missourian reporter Mark Bliss publishes third mystery novel1Local author Mark Bliss a former Southeast Missourian reporter who is now on the Cape Girardeau City Council is taking readers on a third trip to Elmwood, Missouri, to unravel a murder mystery once again. The third installment of Bliss Elmwood...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Public safety property tax increase highlights Cape Girardeau County ballot Tuesday31Voters in Cape Girardeau County will consider a municipal property tax increase to fund public safety personnel salaries among other issues and governmental seats Tuesday, April 2. The property tax increase for the City of Cape Girardeau of $0.25...
-
-
Care to Learn to hold Disco Party to raise money for local studentsGet ready to travel back in time with Cape Girardeau Care to Learn Chapters Disco Party on Friday, April 12. This event is a fundraiser to support the community and will take place at Drury Plaza Conference Center. The night will kick off with...
-
-
-
-
Embattled Cape Girardeau County coroner seeks reelection amid legal turmoil40Suspended Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan is running for reelection amid efforts by the Missouri attorney general to oust him from office. Jordan added his name to the list of candidates seeking office before filing deadline Tuesday,...
-
Pilot House at the Airport: old friend, new face6Several years ago, my siblings and I threw an anniversary party for our parents. It was kind of a big deal, and we invited family from out of state, as well as friends and co-workers from the area. Since our family is awesome, a good number of them...
-
Most read 3/27/24School officials laud success of restricting cellphone use9Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members received an update on the effectiveness of the newly implemented cellphone pouches during Monday's meeting. After 10 weeks of utilizing the product at the high school, Cape Central principal...
-
Most read 3/26/24Scott City Camping World celebrates opening dayAfter more than a year of being vacant, the Camping World location by Scott City at 49 Airport Road finally opened to the public Monday, March 25. Its been a busy day, sales manager Paul Russell said. People were waiting at the door, so we have...