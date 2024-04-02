Prayer 4-2-24

More to explore
Roundabout planned near Notre Dame; public meeting set for later this monthState transportation officials say they plan to build a roundabout near Notre Dame Regional High School on Route K in Cape Girardeau County. The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18,...
Cape Girardeau City Council approves 2024 asphalt program, authorizes payments for other projectsThe Cape Girardeau City Council met to approve the citys 2024 Asphalt Overlay Program along with authorizing payments for other projects on Monday, April 1. The members of the council authorized the city manager Ken Haskin to execute an agreement...
Cape Girardeau County Commission approves maintenance contractThe Cape Girardeau County Commission conducted a quick meeting Monday, April 1, when it renewed a contract with Premium Mechanical and Automation, a heating, ventilation and air conditioning company based in Jackson. ...
Thebes, Illinois, man faces weapons, drug distribution charges after Cape Girardeau traffic stopAlbert Foutch, 52, of Thebes, Illinois, faces a slew of charges after a routine traffic stop resulted in an arrest for illegal weapon charges and accusations of drug distribution. Foutch is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession...
Gary Senciboy resigns as Oran mayor to focus on bid for state House seatOran native Gary Senciboy is leaving small-town government behind with his sights set on a seat in Jefferson City. Senciboy recently resigned from his position as the mayor of Oran and filed to run for the soon-to-be vacant District 148 seat ...
Former Missourian reporter Mark Bliss publishes third mystery novelLocal author Mark Bliss a former Southeast Missourian reporter who is now on the Cape Girardeau City Council is taking readers on a third trip to Elmwood, Missouri, to unravel a murder mystery once again. The third installment of Bliss Elmwood...
Public safety property tax increase highlights Cape Girardeau County ballot Tuesday31Voters in Cape Girardeau County will consider a municipal property tax increase to fund public safety personnel salaries among other issues and governmental seats Tuesday, April 2. The property tax increase for the City of Cape Girardeau of $0.25...
Care to Learn to hold Disco Party to raise money for local studentsGet ready to travel back in time with Cape Girardeau Care to Learn Chapters Disco Party on Friday, April 12. This event is a fundraiser to support the community and will take place at Drury Plaza Conference Center. The night will kick off with...
Neeley, Wiginton face off for Marble Hill mayor1Incumbent Trey Wiginton and Charley Neeley are running for mayor of Marble Hill in the Tuesday, April 2, municipal election. Wiginton is a write-in candidate. A longtime employee of the city of Marble Hill, Neeley wants to put his years of...
Parent ProTech offers a guide to keep kids safe onlineTikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram. And so many more. Social media is everywhere these days and can be accessible to anyone with a smartphone or computer. Having this type of power in ones hand or pocket can be daunting for everyone...
Photo Gallery 3/29/24Chaffee welcomes home Seger and Angie RuizAfter 6 months of being gone Seger Ruiz and his mother Angie were welcomed back to Chaffee by community members. Seger and his mother were given an escort by local firefighters and police officers for a the homecoming while dozens of community...
Bunny business: Kneir family raises rabbits for competitionsWhen thinking of animals in competition, livestock usually comes to mind, not fluffy bunnies. But not for Mark and Brenda Kneir, who started Mo Bunnies Rabbitry in 2014. Brenda Kneir shows rabbits and has started to bring in her grandsons, Carson...
Longtime banker Ronnie Maxwell running for county treasurer3Ronnie Maxwell, assistant vice president at First State Community Bank (FSCB) in Jackson, is running for the position of Cape Girardeau County treasurer. This has been 20 years in the making not just working for the county, but specifically for...
Embattled Cape Girardeau County coroner seeks reelection amid legal turmoil40Suspended Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan is running for reelection amid efforts by the Missouri attorney general to oust him from office. Jordan added his name to the list of candidates seeking office before filing deadline Tuesday,...
Most read 3/28/24Pilot House at the Airport: old friend, new face6Several years ago, my siblings and I threw an anniversary party for our parents. It was kind of a big deal, and we invited family from out of state, as well as friends and co-workers from the area. Since our family is awesome, a good number of them...
Most read 3/27/24School officials laud success of restricting cellphone use9Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members received an update on the effectiveness of the newly implemented cellphone pouches during Monday's meeting. After 10 weeks of utilizing the product at the high school, Cape Central principal...
Scott City Camping World celebrates opening dayAfter more than a year of being vacant, the Camping World location by Scott City at 49 Airport Road finally opened to the public Monday, March 25. Its been a busy day, sales manager Paul Russell said. People were waiting at the door, so we have...
Scott Amick, co-owner of Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel, former Scott County coroner, dies at 661Former longtime Scott County Coroner Scott Amick also a former school board member, basketball referee and football time clock operator died Sunday, March 24, at his home. Amick was 66 years old. Amick was an owner and partner of Amick-Burnett...
