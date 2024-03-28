Local Women Launch Undomesticated Podcast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO  Kelsey Seaman and Kayla Jones, both natives of Sikeston,

Missouri, and now residents of Cape Girardeau, Missouri are thrilled to announce their new

podcast, UnDomesticated (https://undomesticatedpod.com). UnDomesticated covers the

specific challenges women face both in the workforce and at home. It is aimed to share both the

greatness of women and the obstacles women face from two very different perspectives. Kayla

Jones is a C-Suite Executive in banking, and provides advice and guidance for women

navigating the work force, and Kelsey is a stay-at-home mom and philanthropist, who gives her

advice and guidance on the pressures of staying at home and raising children, while also

encouraging moms to create an identity for themselves outside of the motherhood space.

UnDomesticated is aimed to appeal to women of all circumstances and environments, but can be

enjoyed by any podcast fan.

UnDomesticated is off to a successful start with the first three episodes published, with over 550

downloads within the first two weeks. The topics covered so far include the meaning behind the

word UnDomesticated, the women who helped Kelsey and Kayla throughout their careers and

lives, and the most recent episode details comparison and rivalry in women and how to combat

it. Further episodes will include maternal health, financial advice, domestic and intimate partner

violence, safety tips, navigating the workplace, relationships and their effect on women, and

trauma. Resources for those topics, specifically local resources, are available in each episodes

notes, and on their website. Guests to be included on the show include a trauma specialist, law

enforcement employees, therapists, recruiters, CEOs, and authors.

Kelsey Seaman says, We started this podcast because, while there are many podcasts regarding

women, ours stands out specifically due to the different perspectives from both hosts, and it

really focuses on our local area. We promote local businesses, invite guests in the area to join,

and highlight the positive aspects of a smaller region. We want to make sure our local area

knows we appreciate them and seek guidance from them, as our hometown and the people in it

continue to be our main support. Kayla and I have been friends for over 20 years, and have

grown into the women we are today by appreciating our differences. We want to create an

environment where women feel comfortable to disagree, while also supporting and learning

alongside each other.

Kayla Jones says, Its more important now than ever to highlight womens voices because we

continue to see the number of women in male-dominated spaces grow, while the challenges

remain the same. Kelsey and I have been fortunate to have some amazing women in our lives

who were willing to share their experiences, lessons, and advice with us, and now we want to

pay it forward to a new generation of women. As these younger women are entering their careers

and navigating many of the same challenges as the women before them, we want them to feel far

better equipped and confident to navigate anything that comes their way. We believe the

UnDomesticated Podcast is the perfect way to share those nuggets of wisdom with a broad

audience of women.

UnDomesticated is available on all streaming platforms: specifically, Apple Podcasts, Spotify,

and Amazon Music.

UnDomesticated Podcast is active on many social media platforms. Check them out on Facebook

(UnDomesticated Podcast), TikTok (@un.domesticated), and Instagram

(@undomesticated.pod)To contact UnDomesticated for an interview or other queries, email

undomesticated.pod@gmail.com.