"Alice in Wonderland" Exceeds All Expectations

Juvenile in custody after firearm discharged at Charleston High School football field1CHARLESTON, Mo. A 14-year-old male is in custody after a firearm was discharged Tuesday, March 26 at the Charleston High School football field. According to Chareston Department of Public Safety Director Robert E. Hearnes, at about 3 p.m. Tuesday,...
School officials laud success of restricting cellphone use8Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members received an update on the effectiveness of the newly implemented cellphone pouches during Monday's meeting. After 10 weeks of utilizing the product at the high school, Cape Central principal...
Cape Girardeau County board approves bond interest paymentsDuring a relatively quick meeting Monday, March 25, Cape Girardeau County commissioners Clint Tracy, Charlie Herbst and Paul Koeper approved three bond interest payments. These payments were for bonds from 2018, 2020 and 2022. They were used for...
David Dolan, retired circuit judge, to run for House District 148 seat2Retired judge David Dolan has decided to make a run at the statehouse. Dolan -- who, until March 15, had served as the presiding judge over Scott and Mississippi counties, the 33rd Judicial Circuit, since 1998 -- filed to run for the District 148...
Man convicted of murder to get new trialKENNETT -- In what appears to be a result of miscommunication and various unfortunate circumstances, Melvin D. Anderson -- who was convicted of murder -- will be receiving a new trial. According to the judgment entered March 20, Judge Mark Preyer...
Vivek Malek launches campaign for full term as state treasurer5Missouri state Treasurer Vivek Malek returned to Cape Girardeau on Monday, March 25, holding the first of several events in his campaign for election at Cape Girardeau City Hall. Gov. Mike Parson appointed Malek to the role in December 2022 when...
Scott City Camping World celebrates opening dayAfter more than a year of being vacant, the Camping World location by Scott City at 49 Airport Road finally opened to the public Monday, March 25. Its been a busy day, sales manager Paul Russell said. People were waiting at the door, so we have...
Scott Amick, co-owner of Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel, former Scott County coroner, dies at 661Former longtime Scott County Coroner Scott Amick also a former school board member, basketball referee and football time clock operator died Sunday, March 24, at his home. Amick was 66 years old. Amick was an owner and partner of Amick-Burnett...
New organization takes over case management for Bollinger County tornado victims4The East Missouri Action Agency is taking over case management services from Catholic Charities regarding recovery efforts associated with the tornado last year in Bollinger County, according to a news release issued by the organization. A local...
Stars and Stripes Region magazine expected to begin distribution in AprilThe first issue of Stars and Stripes Historic Region magazine is expected to print and distribute in April. According to a news release from facilitator Jim Martin, the Stars and Stripes Historic Region Foundation is hoping to receive the copies...
SEMO exceeds $350K Giving Day donation goal2For the second consecutive year, Southeast Missouri State University set a fundraising record on its annual Giving Day. The university received 1,098 individual gifts last week, totaling $359,401, exceeding the University Foundations goal of...
Sikeston woman faces weapons, kidnapping, robbery charges4Police have filed several charges against a Sikeston woman who is accused of forcing her victim to strip naked then shooting at the victim as he or she dived into a ditch following an argument in a vehicle. Tatyana Wheatley, 31, is charged with...
Man facing multiple assault charges allegedly violates protection order one day later2A man facing multiple charges after allegedly tearing down a video surveillance camera and punching a man after assaulting a woman, was booked again into jail after failing to obey a court order to stay away from the victim. According to a...
Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America to hold annual spring banquet April 132Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America is set to host its annual spring banquet Saturday, April 13, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. The organization which is part of the nationwide, faith-based drug rehabilitation program has held the...
River Campus to feature dress rehearsal of 'Wizard of Oz' at annual Dobbins Conservatory ExtravaganzaSoutheast Missouri State University is set to host its annual Dobbins Conservatory Extravaganza featuring a sneak peek of the River Campus' upcoming production of "The Wizard of Oz". The event takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the River...
Chaffee event center signals new beginning1A Chaffee couple has converted an old newspaper office into a community event center. Stevie Williams and her husband, Jake, plan to host birthday parties, baby showers, weddings and more at The Signal Event Center, 113 S. Main St. in Chaffee...
Voters to consider Scott County Rural Fire no-tax-rate-increase bond issue2BLODGETT The Scott County Rural Fire Protection District is seeking citizens' support in the Tuesday, April 2, election. With Proposition Safety, the district seeks approval for a $1.65 million no-tax-rate-increase general obligation bond issue to...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3-25-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, March 25 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, March 18, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail...
Jackson boutique born from online business1Megan Senciboy attended Southeast Missouri State University with a major in fashion merchandising. Three weeks after graduating, in June 2019, she started her own online business called Harper James Boutique. On Friday, May 31, Senciboy will open up...
Barbershop, restaurant among new businessesA variety of new businesses are coming to Cape Girardeau, according to business licenses submitted to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department. n James Macklin of Cape Girardeau is starting Blessed Blades, a barbershop at 338...
Local News 3/23/24Police charge Cape Girardeau woman, 23, they believe set up beating, robbery of 19-year-old male5A Cape Girardeau woman is being held in lieu of $100,000 cash-only bond, facing charges relating to a car theft and assault, which left a 19-year-old victim disoriented and confused while walking on the Interstate 55. Katrina Strouth, 23, faces...
Most read 3/23/24Jim Riley named Limbaugh Award winner at Cape Girardeau Chamber's annual dinner1Red Letter Communications founder Jim Riley became the newest recipient of the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Award during the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner on Friday, March 22, at the Show Me Center. The award recognizes exceptional...
Most read 3/22/24Food truck operator, former restaurant owner faces federal drug, weapons charges9A Cape Girardeau food truck operator and former downtown restaurant owner has been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug distribution and weapons accusations. The indictment claims the federal government could seize 215 weapons if it obtains a...
Most read 3/21/24Scott City Camping World opening MondayThe Camping World location at 49 Airport Road in Scott City will, at long last, open to the public Monday, March 25, according to the companys website. Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Camping World Holdings announced the development of the 12-acre...
Most read 3/20/24Cape Girardeau school board candidates participate in forum ahead of April 2 election10Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education candidates took the stage to discuss their platforms Monday, March 18, at Cape Central High School's Richard D. Kinder Performance Hall. Incumbent board members Paul Cairns and Kyle McDonald made...
"Alice in Wonderland" Exceeds All Expectations
Cape Specialty Entertainment Group, in collaboration with The Edge Pilates-Aerial Arts, proudly announces the overwhelming success of their innovative production, "Alice in Wonderland". This groundbreaking venture has not only captivated audiences but also significantly enriched the local arts scene and business community.
Lauren K Jones, Owner of Cape Specialty Entertainment Group and The Edge Pilates-Aerial Arts, expressed her enthusiasm: "Our adaptation of 'Alice in Wonderland' exceeded expectations in ticket sales and attendance, demonstrating our community's interest and commitment to innovative and collaborative arts within the Southeast Missouri region."
The production was a true collaborative effort, involving local businesses such as Encore Dance Academy for dancers and choreography, Crank Productions for video documentation, and Rental Land for logistical support. CSEG also hired students to provide voice-overs, stage management, and dance performance expertise from The Holland College of Art and Media thus aiding in these students gaining invaluable professional experience. "We are immensely grateful for the support from our local media outlets, the Southeast Missourian and the Southeast Arrow."
The show was a commercial triumph, with 1,648 tickets sold and an actual attendance of 1,459. The production was further highlighted by a special free performance for 710 3rd and 4th grade students, funded by the Edge Aerial Arts Youth Performance Track. They donated the proceeds from their winter showcase, usually earmarked for tuition aid and work-study programs, to cover the costs of security, ushers, and front-of-house staff, making the show accessible at no cost to the students.
Buoyed by this success, Cape Specialty Entertainment Group is excited to announce its plan to make the aerial/circus/musical theater show an annual event, starting with the return of "Alice in Wonderland" in spring 2025, contingent upon securing the Donald C Bedell theater at SEMOs River Campus. This initiative aims to enhance local arts programming and sustain the enthusiasm generated by this year's production.
"We are dedicated to providing our community with unique, high-quality entertainment experiences," said Jones. "The success of 'Alice in Wonderland' is just the beginning of what we hope will become a cherished annual tradition."
Photo gallery: https://www.semissourian.com/gallery/43443
