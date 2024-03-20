St. Joseph's Table

-
Missouri treasurer visits SEMO to promote state's 529 education savings plan1Missouri Treasurer Vivek Malek stopped at Southeast Missouri State University on Tuesday, March 19, during his statewide tour to discuss the tax benefits of saving for education through the states 529 education savings plan. ...
Jackson Board of Aldermen approves land sale to Rubbermaid for employee parkingJackson Board of Aldermen members discussed several topics during its lengthy meeting Monday, March 18. One ordinance it passed involved approving a land sale to Newell Rubbermaid Development, the largest manufacturer and second-largest employer in...
Cape Girardeau County coroner gets another extension in removal case1A judge has granted Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan another 30 days to respond to the Missouri attorney generals office quo warranto petition to remove him from office. The extension was not opposed by Gregory Goodwin, the attorney...
Scott City Camping World opening MondayThe Camping World location at 49 Airport Road in Scott City will, at long last, open to the public Monday, March 25, according to the companys website. Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Camping World Holdings announced the development of the 12-acre...
City of Cape Girardeau constructing new bathrooms for Capaha FieldThe City of Cape Girardeau has started building bathrooms for Capaha Field, with work on the structure beginning March 7. The bathrooms are being built by city staff, and the Parks and Recreation Department looks to be finished by the start of the...
Shot-hearing system leads to arrest in SikestonSIKESTON Sikestons new gunshot detection technology has led to the arrest of a man on charges of illegally possessing a firearm. On Monday, March 18, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety were alerted to gunfire within the city...
Route DD in Scott County reduced for shoulder workRoute DD in Scott County from County Road 593 to County Road 372 will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform roadside work. According to a news release, the work will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m....
Eclipse expected to draw thousands to region April 84On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will stretch from Mexico, across the United States and into Canada -- dubbed as the "Great North American Eclipse." Large swaths of all three countries will be within the path of totality when the moon...
An interview with eclipse expert David BaronEclipse expert and science writer David Baron has ideas about the best ways to experience the 2024 total eclipse and how special it is for Cape Girardeau to have two total eclipses within the past 7 years. He lives in Colorado and has experienced...
Century Casino manager recounts memories of past eclipsesOn the last day of school, I carefully folded the newspaper and placed it into my pocket before leaving for summer break. Over the next couple of weeks, I carefully digested the details about the solar eclipse -- it was a partial eclipse in Missouri...
Perryville to hold eclipse event for visually impairedA variety of Perryville organizations will team up to hold the Hear the Eclipse event for visually impaired individuals from to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, April 8 at Perryville Fire Station No. 2. The organizations hosting the event include...
Shawnee National Forest opening seasonal campgrounds for eclipseShawnee National Forest will open seasonally closed campgrounds for the upcoming total solar eclipse. According to a Forest Service news release, the sites open include Red Bud Campground, Pine Ridge Campground and Johnson Creek Campground. Their...
Safety-first for the upcoming solar eclipseWhile getting ready for what may be for some a once-in-a-lifetime event, you'll want to make sure you're viewing the 2024 solar eclipse in the safest way possible. Staying safe for the upcoming eclipse on April 8 can be as plain and simple as making...
MoDOT: Plan ahead for best eclipse viewing, avoiding traffic congestionOn Monday, April 8, citizens across southern and southeast Missouri will have the chance to see a rare celestial event -- a total solar eclipse. The moon will block the sun's light and cause a total solar eclipse to be visible across nearly 115...
Plans being finalized as solar eclipse approachesSIKESTON -- A total solar eclipse is nearing, and Sikeston will be in the path of totality, making it one of the best viewing locations in the country as the moon drifts in front of the sun. Sikeston residents are encouraged to mark their calendars...
KC Wolf coming to Bluff for eclipse-focused eventHe kept the crowd roaring as they cheered the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in the last two consecutive Super Bowls. Now, he will be coming to Poplar Bluff. KC Wolf, the beloved mascot of the Kansas City Chiefs, will be in Poplar Bluff on Monday,...
Wappapello delivers lesson on eclipse history, scienceSoutheast Missouri will be a main attraction for the 2024 total solar eclipse. An event like this comes with many questions, one in particular: what is a solar eclipse? Eugene Vale and Jo Schaper with Geo Communications Services were invited to the...
Area businesses planning special eclipse partiesThe solar eclipse is cause enough for celebration, but experiencing one twice in seven years is something special. Different businesses are rolling out the red carpet to prepare for the event and to bring in as many patrons as possible while doing...
Former Cardinal Adam Wainwright to perform during solar eclipse eventLegendary St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright isn't just a good baseball player, he's a talented musician as well. Wainwright, now a country music artist, is set to perform with his band Monday, April 8, at Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In, 272...
5 safety-first tips for watching the eclipse with childrenThe excitement for the total eclipse is building, and it's the perfect time to teach children about the moon and stars and stargazing. There is plenty of time left to prepare them for the big event: 1. Read about an eclipse. There are plenty of...
Cape Girardeau school board candidates participate in forum ahead of April 2 election8Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education candidates took the stage to discuss their platforms Monday, March 18, at Cape Central High School's Richard D. Kinder Performance Hall. Incumbent board members Paul Cairns and Kyle McDonald made...
Reviving history, Cape Girardeau reclaims lost Civil War cannon1The recent return of the Woodruff cannon to Cape Girardeau has ignited historical reflection and interest from local Civil War reenactors. This artifact, named George after George Thilenius by the Friends of Fort D, has made its way home to Cape...
Most read 3/19/24Notre Dame junior scores perfect 36 on ACT3Notre Dame Regional High School junior Matthew Austin recorded a perfect score of 36 on his most recent attempt at the American College Testing (ACT) exam. Austin took the exam five times, scoring a 34 on his first two attempts and a 35 on his next...
Postal Service working through options in area29The U.S. Postal Service in the Cape Girardeau region continues to struggle, as management searches for short- and long-term solutions, some of which may eventually bring a return of some processing operations to Cape Girardeau. While fewer post...
Law firm coworkers celebrate 50 years of working together5Glenda Nations started as a receptionist at what is now the Oliver, Oliver & Waltz law firm in 1974. She was 19 years old. It was her first job after graduating from Hickey College in St. Louis and was supposed to be a temporary assignment. "Two of...
For the love of pho: Urban Kitchen & Bar opens in Cape Girardeau2A new restaurant in downtown Cape Girardeau aims to bring the flavors of Southeast Asia to Southeast Missouri. Urban Kitchen & Bar at 20 N. Spanish St. started its soft opening Wednesday, March 13. It will remain open through its official grand...
New gas station, food trucks, hotel, tax service to openA plethora of business owners have filled out licenses with the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department recently. n Rhodes Convenience Store No. 120 is scheduled to open Saturday, March 30, at 2146 William St. The store is owned by...
Most read 3/15/24Cape Girardeau County GOP proposes amendments to state party platform44At their March 2 caucus, Cape Girardeau County Republicans voted on a number of items they want to see added to the state party's official platform. The proposed amendments covered nearly two dozen topics and range from health care issues to...
Most read 3/15/24Police: Cape Girardeau man pointed AR-style gun at person in store, woman waved handgun18Witnesses say a Cape Girardeau man entered a store with an assault style rifle and threatened a person, prompting the person to fire his weapon at the man while his vehicle was leaving the business, police say. Another woman waved a handgun in the...
St. Joseph's Table
The annual tradition of a St. Joseph's table was started by Father Joseph Kelly at Guardian Angel Parish on the Feast of St. Joseph on March 19, 2024. The tradition of St. Joseph's Table originated in Sicily, Italy. It was started as a thank you to St. Joseph for answering their prayer to ending a huge drought. In Italy, the event is shared by the rich and the poor. Food is brought in and given as alms to the poor. No one can be sent away from the table. Italians celebrate Father's Day on the Feast of St. Joseph, being St. Joseph is the foster father of Jesus.
Parishioners met Father Kelly in the front of Guardian Angel Church. They processed from the church to the Oran KC Hall, with Kory Kluesner holding a picture of St. Joseph with the Christ child, followed by Father Kelly and the parishioners of Guardian Angel and St. Ambrose parishes. As they walked, the group prayed the Litany to St. Joseph and sang a hymn. Father Kelly gives RCIA classes on Tuesday nights at the hall, so class members and some others joined in for the event.
At the KC Hall, upon arrival, Father Kelly approached the shrine established in the hall in honor of St. Joseph, as the people in attendance went to their tables. Upon the altar was a statue of St. Joseph, flowers, candles, and a variety of bread. Father Kelly led the litany of St. Joseph in Latin and then blessed the St. Joseph altar, the food, and the people.
The people in attendance prepared pastas, bread, salads and desserts and brought them for all to enjoy. All dishes were non-meat, as is the tradition. It was all very delicious.
Following the meal, Father Kelly gave his RCIA class instructions to all in attendance.
