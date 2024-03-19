*Menu
Southeast Missourian

Local Student Receives Scholarship from Missouri State-West Plains

User-submitted story by Vickie Driskell
Tuesday, March 19, 2024

WEST PLAINS, Mo.  Ericka Beard, Cape Girardeau, has been awarded the Frankie and S.D. Sims Memorial Scholarship from Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP).

Beard is seeking the Associate of Science in Nursing degree through the LPN-to-RN Bridge program at MSU-WP.

MSU-WP empowers students to achieve personal success and to enrich their local and global communities by providing accessible, affordable and quality educational opportunities.

MSU-WP offers associate degrees and credit and non-credit courses and serves as a delivery site for bachelors and masters degrees offered by Missouri State University in Springfield.

