Local Student Receives Scholarship from Missouri State-West Plains

WEST PLAINS, Mo.  Ericka Beard, Cape Girardeau, has been awarded the Frankie and S.D. Sims Memorial Scholarship from Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP).

Beard is seeking the Associate of Science in Nursing degree through the LPN-to-RN Bridge program at MSU-WP.

