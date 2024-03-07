Did you know that about 180 million workers paid Social Security taxes in 2023? If you are one of the nearly 94% of workers in the U.S. that are covered by Social Security, its important for you to know what our programs can mean to you and your familys financial future.

Social Securitys Kansas City Regional Public Affairs Office is hosting free pre-retirement webinars that can be viewed from the comfort of your own home. We encourage you to take advantage of our upcoming information sessions and register today!

Social Security 101: Understanding Retirement, Survivor and Medicare Benefits

This 1-hour training will provide information about eligibility and filing options for the Social Security Retirement, Survivor, and Medicare programs. We will discuss online tools available for planning and managing benefits and how to sign up for your my Social Security account. This training will provide guidance for individuals nearing retirement age or people who assist others.

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 from 12:00 PM-1:00 PM (CT) REGISTER HERE: https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/191438c1-65e8-47b9-97ba-5230e984b22...

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 from 12:00PM-1:00PM (CT) REGISTER HERE: https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/ef03fe5f-b16f-459b-86b1-5e145f6a748...

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 from 12:00PM-1:00PM (CT) REGISTER HERE: https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/69727e15-eb9a-4f1f-88d2-ef098c7e559...

Please share this information with your colleagues, friends, and families.