Prayer 3-8-24

More to explore
-
Jackson School District proposes tax levy increase for teachers and staffJackson School District officials invited the public for a "Coffee and Conversations" with superintendent Scott Smith on Thursday, March 7. The topic of this meeting was to give educational information on Proposition T, the district's latest...
-
Petition to lift state abortion ban reaches Southeast MissouriA petition aiming to lift the state's abortion ban, circulated by a group known as Missourians for Constitutional Freedom, has made its way to Southeast Missouri. The ballot initiative would revise Article I of the Missouri Constitution by adopting...
-
Cape Girardeau, other regional cities break weather records for high temp prevalanceCape Girardeau and several other locations in the greater tri-state region have set records in recent days with high temperatures. The National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, said Cape Girardeau has observed three days with high...
-
Granting Grace to host fundraiser at Grace United Methodist ChurchGranting Grace Outreach will host an art auction fundraiser from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Grace United Methodist Church, 521 Caruthers Ave., in Cape Girardeau. Granting Grace is a not-for-profit organization started by Grant Skelton when he...
-
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged firearm violationRyan W. Robinson, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested and booked into jail Thursday, March 7, following an altercation that allegedly occurred Feb. 7 involving a gun. Robinson faces a Class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon. According to online...
-
Stephen Daume joins Cape Girardeau County Commission race7Livestock specialist Stephen Daume is running for the 1st District Cape Girardeau County commission position, joining several other Republicans competing for the partys spot after the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. Daume owns a 600-acre soybean...
-
Balloon release held Tuesday to remember slain teenager10A yellow and black balloon release was held in remembrance of KeMari Childress on Tuesday, March 5, at Cape County Park South. Childress was killed in a shooting Feb. 26 near the CVS pharmacy at 2161 William St. in Cape Girardeau. The balloon...
-
Jefferson administrators Walker, Dean honored by Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals2Its 8 a.m. on a Wednesday at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, and the gym is filled with students from pre-K through fifth grade. At the front of the room stands the schools energetic principal Amber Walker with a microphone in her...
-
Lawmakers consider bill to raise training standards for Missouri coroners5The Missouri Legislature is looking at setting minimum training standards for coroners following allegations that the Cape Girardeau County coroner stole money at death scenes and botched numerous death investigations. Wavis Jordan, elected coroner...
-
Bridging the divide: SEMOs Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook4In the midst of a divided political landscape where divisions often overshadow cooperation, an alliance is taking shape at Southeast Missouri State University, signaling a shift in the traditional playbook of politics. In an event set to rewrite the...
-
Woman wanted on sex crime charge arrested in Cape County2A Scott City woman wanted on a sex crime charge has been taken into custody in rural Cape Girardeau County. According to Scott City police, The Cape Girardeau County Fugitives Task Force apprehended Taylor Mansker, charged in Scott County with...
-
Jackson Aldermen receive bid update informationThe Jackson Board of Aldermen received updates on several bids for projects during its meeting Monday, March 4. Parks and Recreation director Jason Lipke said his department is evaluating four bids for youth baseball and softball uniforms...
-
-
-
Dwayne Kirchhoff running for Cape County Commissioner4Former school board member and firefighter Dwayne Kirchhoff has entered the race for 1st District Cape Girardeau County Commissioner as a Republican. Kirchhoff is a lifelong Cape Girardeau County resident. His family's roots in the county stretch...
-
Jackson alderman Dave Reiminger joins Cape Girardeau County commission race4Dave Reiminger, a longtime member on the Jackson Board of Aldermen, is running for the 1st District Cape Girardeau County commissioner position. "I believe that in 30 years as a city alderman in Jackson, it provides me with the leadership, in a lot...
-
Private investigator John Mackey runs for Cape Girardeau County coronerBurfordville private investigator John Mackey, a Republican, has joined the race for Cape Girardeau County coroner. Mackey is a former U.S. Navy hospital corpsman and a combat medic with the Missouri Army National Guard...
-
-
-
Bollinger County Caring Council minutesBollinger County Caring Council met at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, in the conference room of University of Missouri Extension-Bollinger County in Marble Hill with the following in attendance: Sue Brewer, BCCC chairman, Salvation Army; Juanita Welker,...
-
MINI REUNION
-
March 20 is deadline to submit nominations for McDonald's $500 agriculture scholarshipMcDonald's restaurants throughout the area, including Marble Hill, are now accepting nominations for the third annual McDonald's Agriculture Scholarship Awards Program. Now through March 20, members of the community can nominate students studying...
-
Filing for primary election open until March 26Four candidates in Bollinger County have signed on to run for election in the August primary election. According to Bollinger County Clerk Brittany Howard, those seeking re-election so far are Assessor Ronda Elfrink, Coroner Calvin Troxell and...
-
Missouri House aims to create fairer taxationThe Missouri House passed HB 2430 last week, aiming to address concerns about increasing assessed values of motor vehicles. The bill proposes adjustments to personal property assessment procedures, aligning them more closely with real estate...
-
-
-
Most read 3/5/24Scott City PD searching for woman accused of sexual abuse6Scott City Police Department officers are looking for a woman charged with sexually abusing a child. Taylor Mansker has been charged with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy/deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 12 years...
-
-
Most read 3/4/24Despite constant search, Scott City still lacking grocery store4Scott City officials continue to look for solutions after a year and a half without a grocery store. The problem, city administrator Dustin Whitworth said, is they've exhausted just about every option. "I'm a hometown boy. I live here. It would...
-
Most read 3/4/24Man 'struck' by bullet in Cape; not injured24A motorist on Benton Street in Cape Girardeau was struck by a bullet Saturday, March 2, but was not injured in the incident. According to authorities, the man was driving a van when a bullet entered through the rear window. It passed through the...
-
Most read 3/2/24Reflecting on the criminal acts of the last week35Many of us in the Cape area were heartbroken by the death of a young woman this week. The news came on the heels of several violent crimes that had the community sending prayers and grieving for the families left behind. These crimes also have the...
-
Most read 3/2/24Singing duo turns into a harmonizing friendship2After 26 years of singing together the members of Classy Chassy Country have naturally become good friends. Classy Chassy Country was originally started by Becki McClelland while she was working at a bank in Cape Girardeau. She had already been...
-
-