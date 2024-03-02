Community Cookbook: Caramels, Wes Mueller from Sidney, Nebraksa

-
Cape County Commissioner Charlie Herbst runs for reelection7Cape Girardeau Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst is running for reelection. Herbst, a Republican, is the current commissioner for the 2nd District. "My 25-plus years in local government has provided me the experience to lead at the county level....
Singing duo turns into a harmonizing friendshipAfter 26 years of singing together the members of Classy Chassy Country have naturally become good friends. Classy Chassy Country was originally started by Becki McClelland while she was working at a bank in Cape Girardeau. She had already been...
Judge grants coroner extension; county adds payroll to cover3A judge granted Coroner Wavis Jordan's request for a 20-day extension this week to respond to the Missouri Attorney General's attempt to remove him from office. A judge has already ruled to suspend Jordan from his duties while the legal battle plays...
US 61 in Cape reduced for pavement work; Route H in Scott Co. reduced for edge rut repairsUS 61 in Cape Co. reduced for pavement work Southbound U.S. 61 -- South Kingshighway -- will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. This section of highway will...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for March 4, 2024Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, March 4 City Hall Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent agenda review Public hearing n A public hearing on the FY2024-2029 Capital Improvement Program. n A public hearing...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 23-4-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, March 4 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Feb. 26, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and...
CIP lines up potential plans for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport13The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport looks ahead to 2029 and beyond in the city's 2024-29 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) plan with projects including the ongoing construction of the airport's T-hangars, the reconstruction of the D, E, F taxiways...
Cape Girardeau veteran was among first in Japan after atomic bombings4Junior King left his home in Ardeola, southwest of Bell City, to join the U.S. Navy in November 1944. After training in Florida and Virginia, he set sail for Pearl Harbor. From there, he was sent to the Marshall Islands aboard the USS Florence...
Poplar Bluff man sentenced on drug, firearm charges3A Poplar Bluff man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug-trafficking and firearm-related charges. A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, says Samuel Moore, 27, was sentenced in federal court in...
Three charged in connection with teen's death59The ex-boyfriend of a Cape Girardeau teenage girl has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, felony assault and resisting arrest following a shooting Tuesday, Feb. 27, near CVS...
Mutt Meowness pet photo contest begins ThursdayOne of the Southeast Missourians most popular annual contests returns Thursday, Feb. 29, with a new twist. Previously a dogs-only contest, this years Mutt Meowness Photo Bracket Contest will give pet lovers a chance to enter their dog or cat in a...
Trinity, St. Paul schools plan for celebrations during Lutheran Schools WeekTrinity and St. Paul Lutheran schools have a lineup of events to celebrate National Lutheran Schools Week from Monday, March 4, to Friday, March 8. Both schools will have their regular dress-up days but they will also have their own unique flair,...
Cape Girardeau school board election forum to be next monthThe Cape Girardeau Public Schools Community Teachers Association (CTA) will host a forum at 6 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Cape Central High Schools Richard D. Kinder Performance Hall to give the public insight into candidates running for a seat on...
Jackson woman faces charges after police find unsanitary conditions6A Jackson woman is facing child endangerment and animal neglect charges after police say they found her home to be filled with trash and animal feces. Katherine Kersbergen faces the Class D felony of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child;...
Former USPS carrier convicted of stealing mail3A former mail carrier has been found guilty of stealing and failing to deliver mail. A federal jury in Cape Girardeau found Robert Gafford, 33, of Jackson guilty of one count of delaying or destroying mail and one count of embezzlement of mail,...
Election filing open for Scott County officesFiling for political office in Scott County opened Tuesday, Feb. 27, for the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. Candidates who filed for offices are all registered as Republicans. The offices are associate commissioner District 1 and District 2,...
Perry County election filing openFiling for political office in Perry County opened Tuesday, Feb. 27, for the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. All the candidates who filed for offices registered as Republicans. The offices are associate commissioner District 1 and District 2,...
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to setting 2022 firesA Poplar Bluff man pleaded guilty Tuesday, Feb. 27, to a felony charge of setting fires on federal and private land. A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, says Adam D. Gambling, 44, set fires that burned...
Local News 2/28/24Filing starts for local state offices, contested races developFiling opened Tuesday for the Aug. 6 primary, which will determine which state and national candidates will represent their parties in the November general election. Locally, offices for U.S. representative, state senate and state representatives,...
Most read 2/27/24Two injured in Cape Girardeau shooting44Two people suffered gunshot wounds Tuesday, Feb. 27, at CVS Pharmacy, 2161 William St. in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad said police located the victims at the scene, and they were transported to a...
New cafe brings breakfast to Fruitland3Tina Burger has plenty of experience running a restaurant. Along with her husband, Carl, she had operated Pokey's Pub and Grill in Pocahontas for around six years. Now she's started a new dining endeavor called Sonny Side Cafe, named after her late...
Ritter acquires former Boulevard Apartments10Jared Ritter, broker and owner of Ritter Real Estate, bought his first property at 22 and always dreamed of doing larger remodels. His latest purchase Feb. 16 certainly fulfills that dream: a 70-unit apartment complex at 45 S. West End Blvd. in Cape...
Man facing domestic abuse charge released from jail, chases woman in truck, documents say9A Chaffee man with a history of domestic violence and who had been recently arrested on charges of third-degree domestic assault, allegedly ignored his bond conditions and proceeded to try to run over the victim with his truck, police say. David...
Person stabbed to death in Cape21A person was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning, Feb. 25, according to a news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department. The release says police located the unidentified victim in the 1200 block of North Water Street at about 3 a.m. The...
Community Cookbook: Caramels, Wes Mueller from Sidney, Nebraksa
Wes Mueller grew up in Sidney, Neb., a city of 6,000 people which he says wasnt small for Cheyenne County, a mostly rural farming community in the western corner of the state. Wes says his mother Bert Mueller was known for her cooking throughout their community.
[Growing up,] I always had snacks and pastries and all kinds of things. I thought life was that way. And then I went to a friends house, and it wasnt, Wes says.
When Wes left home to attend Ricks College now known as Brigham Young UniversityIdaho in Rexburg, Idaho, his mother hand-copied 100 of her recipes for Wes to take with him. Those recipes were the basis of his meals while he was a student. One of the recipes included in the batch was for homemade caramel, but Wes didnt attempt to make the dessert until after he married his wife Claudia years later.
Once the couple started making caramel, it became one of their favorite recipes. During Thanksgiving one year, as Wes helped his mother unwrap Kraft caramels for use in her dipped candies, he asked why she wasnt using her own recipe which he says is the best caramel hes ever tasted. It turns out, his mother didnt have the caramel recipe hed been using, so he shared her own recipe with her.
In the early 1980s, Bert started her business Muellers Fine Chocolates out of her home in Sidney, and this caramel recipe became a staple for her homemade candies; she made more than 100 pounds of it every year. Wes says his mother had tubs in her house full of candies: millionaires, chocolate caramels, peanut brittle and other chocolate-dipped treats.
She told Wes she would quit making chocolates when she didnt like it anymore, but she never quit. She was even featured in the documentary Nebraska: The Chocolate Life for her home-based chocolate business, shown on PBS Nebraska. His sister Pam Uhl currently runs Muellers Fine Chocolates, selling the chocolates online through a website.
Bert spent the last two months of her life in Cape Girardeau with Wes and Claudia. Wes says they spent a lot of their time together during those two months perfecting a peanut brittle recipe.
We had [the peanut brittle recipe] down where its pretty good, but we wanted it to be just right. We dont touch it after we tip the pan; we tip it so that it spreads out and makes a much lighter peanut brittle than if you touch it and spread it out, Wes says. We did things like that.
Wes says his mother was always good at writing recipes so anybody could make it. He says it was never a pinch of an ingredient; every ingredient was measured out exactly. As a plant scientist and retired Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) professor of agriculture, Wes loves to know how things work, including recipes. He takes after his mother in this way.
Wes moved from California to Cape Girardeau in 1999 when he accepted his job at SEMO as chair of the Agriculture Department, later stepping down as chair to focus solely on teaching. Wes says his grandparents were from the Altenburg/Frohna area in Perry County, Mo., so he was somewhat familiar with Cape Girardeau.
We call it a multigenerational homecoming, Wes says of his familys move to Southeast Missouri.
Wes specializes in cotton and has done a lot of research on the plant. He also spins and weaves cotton and has a loom at his house, which he uses to make homemade rugs and other items. As a naturally curious individual, Wes has many hobbies, including fishing, birdwatching, gardening, woodworking and of course, cooking.
Wes began most of these hobbies as a young adult or adolescent. He got his first Mitchell 300 fishing reel when he was 12 or 13 years old, and started bird watching around this same time. As of February 2024, Wes has spotted 535 species of birds, which he calls his life list, and 102 of these birds have been spotted in or above his backyard in Cape Girardeau.
"[Birdwatching] kind of fits my personality. I like to memorize things and figure out what they are, Wes says. This is one of the best places to see warblers, because they follow the Mississippi River. Its just an outstanding place for things like that.
As for gardening, Wes has tended the soil of his and his wifes backyard for more than 20 years, and Claudia jokes it is finally not clay anymore. They grow carrots, tomatoes, peppers, garden peas, tomatillos, strawberries and raspberries.
Theres kind of an art to it around here. You dont just put a seed in the ground, and oh, you have a garden. No, Wes says.
Wes enjoys the slow process of woodworking, and he is currently at work on a curio cabinet. When half of a double oak tree fell down in his and his wifes backyard, Wes says they had to cut the other part of the tree down; he saved the wood from this tree and made a cutting board out of it.
Still, its his candy making hobby Wes feels connects him to his family; he says all of his siblings two brothers and two sisters make candy and cook.
When cooking caramel, Wes says he always thinks of his mother.
Mueller's Caramels
Recipe by Bert Mueller, adapted by Wes Mueller
3 cups corn syrup
¾ teaspoon salt
3 cups sugar
¾ cups butter (not margarine)
1½ cups cream
1½ cups canned milk (one can)
Place the corn syrup, salt and sugar in a large kettle. (Our eight-quart pan works well.) Bring this mixture to a boil, stirring occasionally. Cook to 255 degrees Fahrenheit, then add the butter, cream and canned milk slowly. Cook this to 235 degrees Fahrenheit.
During the second stage, stir often to keep it from sticking to the bottom of the pan. I found that a metal pancake turner works well, scraping all areas of the pan bottom. Near the end of the process, you need to stir constantly.
To keep it from sticking to the cookie sheet, I let it cool until I can touch the pan sides, then pour it onto a buttered cookie sheet with sides. Stir in coarsely-chopped pecans if desired, after it is cooked, or add nuts to the top, after it has cooled a bit on the cookie sheet.
To make caramel topping:
Cook as above. When it reaches 235 Fahrenheit, turn off the stove and add 1 cup milk. Stir it in and let it cool and pour into bottles.
To make a partial batch of caramel topping, add ¼ cup milk to each 1¾ cups cooked caramel when still hot.
NOTE: These temperatures are perfect for Cape Girardeau, which is about 500 feet elevation. You will need to change cooking temperatures if elevation is significantly different.
