Filing starts for local state offices, contested races develop

Mutt Meowness pet photo contest begins ThursdayOne of the Southeast Missourian's most popular annual contests returns Thursday, Feb. 29, with a new twist. Previously a dogs-only contest, this year's Mutt Meowness Photo Bracket Contest will give pet lovers a chance to enter their dog or cat in a...
Former USPS carrier convicted of stealing mailA former mail carrier has been found guilty of stealing and failing to deliver mail. A federal jury in Cape Girardeau found Robert Gafford, 33, of Jackson guilty of one count of delaying or destroying mail and one count of embezzlement of mail,...
Three charged in connection with teen's death3The ex-boyfriend of a Cape Girardeau teenage girl has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, felony assault and resisting arrest following a shooting near CVS pharmacy Tuesday, Feb....
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to setting 2022 firesA Poplar Bluff man pleaded guilty Tuesday, Feb. 27, to a felony charge of setting fires on federal and private land. A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, says Adam D. Gambling, 44, set fires that burned...
Authorities allegedly find weapon used in stabbing murderTwo witnesses, a knife and a bloody jacket appear to be at the center of the investigation that led to the arrest of Ariel Escobar-Soler on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. One witness told police...
First day of filing opens for Cape Girardeau County offices5The first day of filing opened for Cape Girardeau County political offices Tuesday, Feb. 27, for the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. All the candidates filing for offices Tuesday registered as Republicans. The offices included Associate...
SEMO capital campaign generates 70% of $60 million goal8Southeast Missouri State University's Transforming Lives capital campaign has generated 70% of its $60 million goal. Where has the funding for the university's campaign come from? According to assistant vice president for University Advancement...
Cape Girardeau school officials vote to expand career center facilities1Members of the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education approved a motion to contract Brockmiller Construction to construct a new welding laboratory for the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center's welding program. The cost agreed upon...
Suspended Cape Girardeau County coroner seeks delay in court actions6Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan filed two extensions Tuesday, Feb. 27, to delay court actions intended to remove him from office. In his court filing faxed to the court Tuesday morning, Jordan wrote to Judge Jerel Lee Poor, "First, I...
Craig Williams running for Cape Girardeau County Coroner4Craig Williams, owner of Cape Mortuary Services and current president of SEMO Funeral Directors, has announced his candidacy for Cape Girardeau County Coroner. The county's commissioners recently appointed Williams, a Republican, as a deputy...
Anime Con coming to Cape Girardeau in early March1The two-day schedule is set for Cape Girardeau's Cape Anime Con on Saturday, and Sunday, March 9 and 10, at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center. The event will include a Cape Idol-fest, cosplay contest, Ramen noodle eating contest and...
SEMO Cyber Defense team finishes first in regional competitionThe Southeast Missouri State University's Cyber Defense team finished first in the Missouri Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (CCDC) for the 11th time Feb. 17. SEMO's win gives the team the ability to go to the 2024 Midwest Collegiate Cyber...
Two injured in Cape Girardeau shooting43Two people suffered gunshot wounds Tuesday, Feb. 27, at CVS Pharmacy, 2161 William St. in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad said police located the victims at the scene, and they were transported to a...
Officials issue 'no burn advisory' for Cape Girardeau CountyCape Girardeau County commissioners have issued a "no burn advisory" for the county because of increased fire risk. A release from the county's Emergency Management office says county fire officials asked commissioners to consider the advisory,...
State Senate passes initiative reform measureAfter weeks of heated debate, the Missouri Senate was finally able to pass Senate Joint Resolution 74 an initiative petition reform bill on to the House of Representatives. Following a 20-plus hours long filibuster from Senate Democrats that...
Service group donates griddle, popcorn machine to Veterans Home3Since 1991, the Veterans and Fallen Heroes organization has been raising money for the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau. Instead of donating directly to the home, it uses its funds to purchase items the homes staff and residents need....
Blue Collar Tour highlights importance of trade work at CTC1Western Welding Academy was founded by Tyler Sasse in 2019 to help fill the demand for skilled labor by training the next generation of pipe welders and fitters. In 2020, Sasse and his team decided to embark on their first tour. ...
World premiere of Our Play set for Wednesday at River CampusThe world premiere of the award-winning "Our Play" by Jessica Moss will take place Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Rust Flexible Theatre on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The play won SEMOs Lanford Wilson New...
Cape Girardeau Endangered Buildings List open for 2024 nominationsCape Girardeaus Historic Preservation Commission is seeking nominations for its 2024 Endangered Buildings List, with the deadline of Friday, March 8. The list identifies buildings with historic value that are in a state of deterioration or about...
City of Cape Girardeau warns about utility bill phone call scamThe City of Cape Girardeau issued a reminder in its newsletter Monday, Feb. 26, against picking up scam phone calls posing as the utility office. According to the city, staff received reports from customers about scam calls posing as city utility...
SEMO Board of Governors approves room and board rates, among other actions, at February meetingThe Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors approved motions to set room and board rates for the fall semester, revise the campus alcohol policy and make multiple academic-related actions during its February meeting Friday, Feb. 23....
Cedric The Entertainer bringing a benefit show to Cape Girardeau2During a livestream interview, Cedric Kyles, known at Cedric The Entertainer, said his upcoming Saturday, March 23, benefit show at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau will be special. "I don't get to perform in regions and areas like this very...
New cafe brings breakfast to Fruitland3Tina Burger has plenty of experience running a restaurant. Along with her husband, Carl, she had operated Pokey's Pub and Grill in Pocahontas for around six years. Now she's started a new dining endeavor called Sonny Side Cafe, named after her late...
Ritter acquires former Boulevard Apartments10Jared Ritter, broker and owner of Ritter Real Estate, bought his first property at 22 and always dreamed of doing larger remodels. His latest purchase Feb. 16 certainly fulfills that dream: a 70-unit apartment complex at 45 S. West End Blvd. in Cape...
Local author chronicles stories of 'EVTV' in new bookLocal author Richard Flentge tells the stories of Jack Rickard's electric vehicle business EVTV Motor Verks and the show "EVTV" in his new book, "Verities of an Electric Mule". According to Flentge, the book details events happening in Cape...
Man facing domestic abuse charge released from jail, chases woman in truck, documents say9A Chaffee man with a history of domestic violence and who had been recently arrested on charges of third-degree domestic assault, allegedly ignored his bond conditions and proceeded to try to run over the victim with his truck, police say. David...
Person stabbed to death in Cape21A person was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning, Feb. 25, according to a news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department. The release says police located the unidentified victim in the 1200 block of North Water Street at about 3 a.m. The...
Holly Brantley returns to Cape Girardeau3Broadcast journalist Holly Brantley is returning to her hometown. The Cape Girardeau native and Cape Central High School alumna will join the KBSI FOX23 news channel as its 9 p.m. anchor beginning Thursday, March 7. Brantley had previously reported...
Most read 2/22/24Shuttered smelter owner must fulfill legal obligations, Missouri attorney general says7Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said his office is fully prepared to go after the owners of a shuttered aluminum facility in Marston for failing to uphold various regulatory standards. In a Friday, Feb. 16, letter to Matt Lucke, owner of...
Filing starts for local state offices, contested races develop
Filing opened Tuesday for the Aug. 6 primary, which will determine which state and national candidates will represent their parties in the November general election.
Locally, offices for U.S. representative, state senate and state representatives, as well as circuit judges will be decided.
The following is a list of candidates who had filed as of 8 a.m. Wednesday for area seats.
Candidate filing closes March 26. Residents can register to vote in the primary election between now and July 10.
U.S. Representative
District 8
Incumbent Jason Smith (R-Cape Girardeau) was the first candidate to file for U.S. representative of District 8, at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday.
He was followed by Democratic candidates Franklin Delano Roth II of Hillsboro and Randi McCallian of Edgar Springs.
Circuit judges
Circuit 35 Republican and incumbent Robert Rob Mayer of Dexter has filed for re-election as judge for Circuit 35. He is challenged by Republican Daren Keith Todd of Kennett. This circuit includes Stoddard and Dunklin.
Circuit 42, Division 1
Republican Megan Seay of Salem has filed for Division 1 judge in Circuit 42. This circuit includes Wayne and additional counties.
State Senate
District 25
Incumbent Jason Bean (R-Holcomb) is the sole candidate to have filed for state Senate District 25. This district has 10 counties, including Butler, Carter, Dunklin, Ripley, Stoddard and Wayne.
State Representative
District 144
Republican Joe Loyd of Centerville was the first to file for District 144, followed by Andrew J. Eye. This seat is currently held by Republican Chris Dinkins. This district includes the northern portion of Wayne County, and other neighboring counties.
District 150
Incumbent Cameron Bunting Parker (R-Malden) has filed for re-election in District 150. This district includes portions of Butler and Pemiscot counties, as well as Dunklin County.
District 151
Republican Steve W. Jordan of Advance is the sole candidate to have filed for District 151, which is currently served by Republican Herman Morse. This district includes Stoddard County and portions of other counties.
District 152
Incumbent Hardy Billington (R-Poplar Bluff) has filed for re-election in District 152. This district includes portions of Butler County.
District 153
A pair of Republicans were the first to file for District 153, Vinnie Clubb of Piedmont and Keith W. Elliott of Doniphan. Democrat Shella Bristol of Fremont has also filed for this seat, which is currently held by Republican Darrell Atchison. This district includes Carter and Ripley counties, as well as portions of Wayne and other counties.
