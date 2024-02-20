*Menu
United Commercial Travelers (UCT) Donates to Childrens Hospital in St Louis Mo

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by LaDonna P Hengst
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Noble Richard Hengst presents UCT check to Moolahs Shriners Potentate Shawn Ruether

Moolahs Shiners Temple Potentate Shawn Ruether was presented a check on behalf of United Commercial Travelers (UCT) by Noble Richard Hengst for the Shriners Hospital in St Louis Mo

