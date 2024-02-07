FUNDS AVAILABLE TO CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY NONPROFITS UNDER EMERGENCY FOOD AND SHELTER PROGRAM

-
State Highway Patrol, friends, family celebrate Rhodes' 91st birthday, years of service with VFW1State Highway Patrol members joined friends and family of Edwin "Pete" E. Rhodes to celebrate his 91st birthday and his service with VFW on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the VFW Post No. 3838 in Cape Girardeau. A Korean War veteran, Rhodes still manages the...
Brad Sheriff to exit SEMO's VP of finance role, reflects on achievements1Last week, Southeast Missouri State University confirmed Brad Sheriff, vice president of Finance and Administration, will be leaving the university as of Sunday, March 31, after spending three and a half years in the position. Sheriff didn't give a...
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey touts successes to Cape Girardeau Lions Club1Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey spoke of his office's successes and about current cases during a stop Wednesday, Feb. 7, at a Lions Club meeting in Cape Girardeau. Bailey told the crowd he took the job as attorney general because he wanted...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2-8-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Feb. 5, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Jackson aldermen commission city clerk, receive tourism update2Jackson Board of Aldermen members were updated Monday, Feb. 5, on the status of their new tourism campaign and website. Alyssa Phares, account director for Cape Girardeau-based Red Letter Communications, presented the update alongside Jackson Area...
Remembering Toby Keith -- country star passes after cancer battle1Country music singer Toby Keith has died at the age of 62 after battling stomach cancer since 2022. The official Toby Keith website posted a statement Tuesday morning, Feb. 6, stating he passed away peacefully last night Feb. 5, surrounded by his...
Sen. Thompson Rehder sponsors psilocybin therapy bill for veterans with mental health issues5Missouri military veterans may soon have the opportunity to participate in a clinical trial testing the potential benefits of using psilocybin as an alternative therapy to treat mental health ailments...
American Legion, VFW host pre-deployment luncheon for area National Guard unit5KENNETT Kennetts American Legion Post No. 66 and VFW Post No. 5443 hosted members of the Missouri Army National Guard's 1221st Transportation Co., headquartered in Dexter, for a steak dinner as the unit prepares to deploy to Poland next month...
Cape Girardeau City Council approves 2024 guidelines for urban deer hunt9Cape Girardeau City Council members approved an ordinance on guidelines for the 2024 urban deer hunt after hearing an update on the program from patrolman Ty Metzger on Monday, Feb. 5. The new guidelines expand the hunt from 13 to a maximum of 16...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve EOC cable contractDuring their regular meeting Monday, Feb. 5, Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved an Ethernet fiber cable for the Cape Girardeau County Emergency Operations Center (EOC). Eric McGowen, the county's information technology director, said the...
Cape Girardeau man faces child sex crime allegationsA Cape Girardeau man is in the county jail with a $100,000 cash-only bond after being charged with multiple sex-related crimes involving a minor. Jason Rauh, 28, faces a charge of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of a person...
Drone used in arrest of man alleged to have stolen more than $30K in property6A Cape Girardeau County man faces eight felonies following an investigation by the sheriff's office that recovered more than $30,000 in stolen property, police said. The sheriff's office used a surveillance drone as part of the investigation. Joseph...
Frank Miller announces bid for 32nd Circuit judgeship4Associate Circuit Judge Frank E. Miller of Cape Girardeau announced Sunday, Feb. 4, a campaign for the Division II circuit judge position of the 32nd Judicial Circuit. Miller has served as Division III associate circuit judge since 2019 in the...
Aloha spirit in Missouri: Hawaiian joins Polar Plunge, raises funds for Special Olympics1A Hawaii resident traveled to Missouri this weekend for a heartwarming cause: braving the cold waters of the Polar Plunge and raising funds for Special Olympics Missouri in honor of his Special Olympics athlete sister. On Saturday, Feb. 3, schools,...
Scott County commissioners put sales tax issue on April ballot6BENTON The Scott County Courthouse is 112 years old and in a serious state of disrepair in multiple places. Scott County Presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley detailed the various repairs needed for the courthouse. "Our courthouse is 112 years old...
Metzger to update Cape City Council on Deer Management Program; council to consider zoning agreements13The Cape Girardeau City Council is set to hear an update Monday, Feb. 5, about the citys Urban Deer Management Program from police department patrolman Ty Metzger and consider an ordinance for guidelines for this years hunt. The proposed...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Feb. 4., 2024City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Presentation n Presentation of Commission of Office to Angela Birk as City Clerk/Treasurer Approval of...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Feb. 5, 2024Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 City Hall Items for discussion n Appoearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Urban Deer Management Program update --police officer Ty Metzger n Consent agenda review Public hearing n A public hearing...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2-5-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Feb. 1, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Jackson police officer placed on leave, under independent investigation7A Jackson police officer is under an independent investigation following allegations of an undisclosed incident, according to a news release issued by the Jackson Police Department. "The Jackson Police Department has received and is aware of the...
Shooting reported in Cape Girardeau10Cape Girardeau police were investigating a shooting Friday evening, Feb. 2, in the area of Lexington Avenue and Sherwood Drive. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department indicated one victim had suffered non-life-threatening injuries...
Four candidates run for Cape Girardeau City Council seats in April election4Four people are running for three seats on Cape Girardeau City Council, with the municipal election set Tuesday, April 2. Ward 3 Councilman Nate Thomas is running unopposed for the seat he holds on the council. David J. Cantrell is running...
'Farmer Wants a Wife': Sikeston native looks for love on second season of FOX reality show8SIKESTON A Sikeston man is set to sow seeds of romance on season two of the popular FOX reality show Farmer Wants a Wife. Ty Ferrell, a 42-year-old team roper who owns a 50-acre farm that includes horses and roping cattle in Southeast Missouri,...
Most read 2/2/24Lance Amick taking over as Scott City superintendent in July2Scott City will have a new superintendent and high school principal starting Monday, July 1. They will be keeping the changes in house with current high school principal Lance Amick taking over as superintendent and Steven Hendricks, current high...
Most read 2/1/24Did you know? Incremental street repairs coming to Cape Girardeau in 202410As 2024 rolls on, Cape Girardeau residents may see some repairs come to their streets. The City of Cape Girardeau's street maintenance departments will make incremental repairs to streets and roads as a part of their Annual Transportation Trust Fund...
Most read 1/30/24New area code going into effect in February6The new 235 area code for parts of Missouri will take effect Saturday, Feb. 24. On and after Feb. 24, the previous 573 area code geographic footprint will also include the 235 area code. Anyone dialing a number in the affected region will need to...
FUNDS AVAILABLE TO CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY NONPROFITS UNDER EMERGENCY FOOD AND SHELTER PROGRAM
Cape Girardeau County has been awarded Federal Funds made available through the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the amount of $23,102 from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program Phase 41. These funds are used to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a National Board chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Securitys Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; the Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A Local Board made up of representatives from the United Way of Southeast Missouri, Community Partnership; American Red Cross; Catholic Charities; Area Agency on Aging; East Missouri Action Agency; Safe House for Women; The Salvation Army; local food pantries, and the Cape Girardeau County Commissioners office will determine how the funds awarded to Cape Girardeau County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply for the program by indicating as needed on the application. Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
> Be not-for-profits or government organizations
> Be eligible to receive Federal funds
> Have a Unique Entity Identifier (UEI)
> Utilize Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
> Practice nondiscrimination
> Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and
> If they are a private voluntary organization, have an unpaid Board of Directors.
Cape Girardeau County has previously distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds with participants including The Salvation Army, Old St. Vincents/St. Marys Catholic Social Ministries, Safe House for Women, Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, and East Missouri Action Agency. These agencies were responsible for providing meals, nights of lodging, rent/mortgage assistance, and utility assistance to families.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Donna Noe with United Way of Southeast Missouri at donna.noe@unitedwayofsemo.org for applications.
The deadline for applications to be received is February 23, 2024.
