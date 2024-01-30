Prayer 1-30-24

More to explore
Five candidates compete for Jackson School District seats; Cape Girardeau incumbents face sole opponentJackson School District and Cape Girardeau Public Schools each have two open seats to fill in the upcoming general municipal election Tuesday, April 2. Five candidates will vie for Jackson's openings, including incumbent Sheila King. The district's...
New area code going into effect in FebruaryThe new 235 area code for parts of Missouri will take effect Saturday, Feb. 24. On and after Feb. 24, the previous 573 area code geographic footprint will also include the 235 area code. Anyone dialing a number in the affected region will need to...
Saxony Lutheran hopes to break ground on new ag building in springSaxony Lutheran High School in Jackson recently announced it soon will begin construction on a new building on its campus. According to Saxony Lutheran principal Mark Ruark, the need for a new building stems from the school adding agriculture...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve burial, culvert bidDuring their four-minute regular meeting Monday, Jan. 29, Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a construction project bid and an indigent burial. They accepted a $38,160 bid from McCann Concrete Products of Dorsey, Illinois, for a precast...
Route C in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenance; Route B in Bollinger County reduced for shoulder repairsRoute C in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, this section of road is between Anemone Lane...
Representatives talk legislative priorities at Chamber event8A trio of state legislators spoke with constituents about priority issues for the legislative session during the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces Business Advocacy Coffee event Friday, Jan. 26. State Reps. Barry Hovis, John Voss and Jamie...
Did you know? Family friendly entertainment options throughout area3Picture this, it's cold and rainy out. You have your three beautiful children all full of cabin fever and wanting to go out to do something. Well, good thing you live in Southeast Missouri. Here are six family-friendly places to go to burn off some...
Annual King's Ball to be held in Ste. GenevieveSte. Genevieves annual Kings Ball, this year named the Queens Ball because of leap year, will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at the VFW, 852 Memorial Drive. The annual French-inspired event is a celebration of music and dancing. Guests are...
City deer hunt hits record number9The City of Cape Girardeau deer hunt had a record year in 2023, with hunters harvesting 23 deer across their five hunting periods, and Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking to possibly expand the hunt to private property in coming years. This...
Local representatives praise Gov. Parson's leadership following his final State of the State address5Missouri's 57th Gov. Mike Parson delivered his final state of the state address this week, at the beginning of his sixth year in office. Wednesday, Jan. 24, Parson touted the personal victories under his administration, including reshaping the...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1-29-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Jan. 25, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
One of nation's only aluminum smelters set to close in Missouri Bootheel19One of the nations last primary aluminum smelters, which employs more than 400 workers in the Missouri Bootheel, will reportedly close its doors. The Magnitude 7 Metals plant in Marston announced Wednesday it would curtail operations, according to...
Public library board meeting adjourned early due to speaker interruption34The Cape Girardeau Public Library board of trustees meeting Thursday, Jan. 25, adjourned in the middle of hearing from the public on childrens access to explicit materials at the facility. Before any speakers were allowed to talk to the crowd,...
Cape Foundation's 18th annual Penguin Party promises night of fun for causeThe Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation will host its annual Penguin Party on Saturday, Feb. 10, at Drury Plaza Conference Center. The Penguin Party is held each year on the second Saturday in February and is the foundations biggest...
SEMO Food Bank launches second canned goods campaign2Southeast Missouri Food Bank is commemorating Februarys National Canned Food Month by launching its second annual You CAN Fight Hunger campaign. People are very charitable and generous around the holidays, but January and February come and...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve EOC flooring bid, furniture quoteCape Girardeau County commissioners discussed accepting furniture and flooring bids for the countys Emergency Operations Center (EOC), which is currently being built in Cape Girardeau, at their meeting Thursday, Jan. 25. They approved a quote...
Preliminary hearing set under unusual circumstances for Allen, accused of shooting neighborMARBLE HILL Judge Alan Beussink scheduled a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, for Terry Allen, accused of first-degree murder of his neighbor Tina L. Skaggs. The hearing is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 23. Allen's appearance Wednesday took...
Notre Dame high school to host annual Winter Extravaganza on Saturday"Escape to the Mediterranean" is the theme for Notre Dame Regional High School's annual Winter Extravaganza this weekend. According to Jordan Eastridge, Notre Dame's assistant director of Advancement for Development Services and Communications, the...
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport enplanement numbers steady throughout 2023, despite falling under 8,00012Cape Girardeau Regional Airport had 7,638 enplanements in 2023, the airport's first full year with Contour Airlines. The number was below 2022's total of 8,012. The 7,638 enplanements include 7,287 from Contour, 125 from Cape Air Charter and 226...
2 Cape men suspected of murders captured by sheriff task force4Cape Girardeau County Sheriff deputies located and apprehended two Cape Girardeau men in the last three days who are accused of murder in the region. Ray Legg III, charged with second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use...
Pianist Brian Woods to perform SundaySoutheast Missouri State University's River Campus will welcome guest pianist Brian Woods at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, at the Shuck Music Recital Hall. Woods, a native from St. Louis, is celebrated for his musicianship and stage presence. He has been...
Immaculate Conception, Notre Dame to celebrate Catholic Schools Week1The next week will be a special one for students who attend Catholic private schools. Catholic Schools Week started in 1974 and was organized by the National Catholic Educational Association to highlight benefits of Catholic education. Each year...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1-25-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Jan. 22, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
Most read 1/24/24Cape school board: Early reports 'overwhelmingly positive' following implementation of cell phone pouches at Central High School6Cape Girardeau Public School District Board of Education members provided a brief update on the districts new cellphone pouch program at Cape Central High School during the groups Monday, Jan. 22, meeting...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve private cemetery for Outdoorsman6Cape Girardeau County commissioners gave approval during their Monday, Jan. 22, meeting for the family of outdoorsman Jon "Buck" McNeely to start a private family cemetery. McNeely, a local man who produced the long-running outdoors television...
Cape man charged with drug trafficking; judge issues $50K bond5A Cape Girardeau man was charged with one felony and three misdemeanors, and given a $50,000 bond for his alleged role in trafficking drugs and possessing drug paraphernalia. Elbridge N. Robinson III was charged with second-degree drug trafficking,...
Cape Girardeau man charged with alleged crimes in Scott County1A Cape Girardeau man has been charged in connection with two alleged failures to provide services for payment rendered. According to Scott City Police Department, an investigation led to the charges against Blake Hickman, doing business as Blake...
Most read 1/22/24State Rep. John Voss' bill aims to modify terms relating to marijuana use, workers' compensation30A bill proposed by District 147 state Rep. John Voss would add marijuana to the list of controlled substances that would violate an employer's drug-free workplace policy. House Bill 2135 would repeal two sections (287.120 and 287.140) of the...
Most read 1/22/24Grand opening, anniversary ribbon-cuttings planned6Several ribbon-cuttings will be held throughout the week. n The Cleaning Co. cleaning and flooring service is holding a grand opening ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25. It will take place at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce office,...