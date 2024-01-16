Internationally Acclaimed Pianist Brian Woods to Enchant Audiences with Wanderings Concert at the River Campus on January 28, 2024 at 3:00pm

Prepare for a mesmerizing musical experience as internationally acclaimed American pianist Brian Woods takes center stage at the Shuck Recital Hall. Known for his stunning musicianship and captivating stage presence, Woods has emerged as an exciting force in the world of classical piano, garnering international acclaim for his performances.

A native of St. Louis, Woods has earned success in distinguished competitions, including the Verona International Piano Competition, The American Prize, and the Artist Presentation Society Auditions. Since his debut concerto performance at the age of eighteen, he has maintained an extensive concerto repertoire, showcasing his mastery of pieces ranging from Liszt and Tchaikovsky's First Concerti to Beethoven's Fifth, Brahms' Second, and Rachmaninoff's Third.

Woods' musical journey includes collaborations with esteemed artists such as tenor Vinson Cole and cellist Julian Schwarz. His artistic partnership with Canadian violinist Daniel Dastoor, forming the Dastoor-Woods Duo, has led to notable performances in Toronto's Koerner Hall and for the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity as part of the Evolution: Classical series.

Woods owes much of his success to past mentors, including Craig Nies, Robert Weirich, Stanislav Ioudenitch, and Donna Vince. Holding degrees from Vanderbilt University, University of Missouri - Kansas City, Shenandoah University, and the Royal Conservatory's Glenn Gould School, Woods completed the Artist Diploma Program on a full scholarship under the guidance of famed Irish pianist John O'Conor.

The concert program Wanderings is not just a collection of pieces; it is a poignant response to the horrific 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. Initially born out of a search for answers during a time of fear and insecurity, the program has evolved into an exploration of the lengths composers will travel in pursuit of meaning, connection, and a place to call home. From the Romanticism of Chopin to the powerful compositions of Rachmaninoff, this concert promises to be a thrilling journey through powerful music for solo piano.

Connect with Brian Woods: For more information about Brian Woods and upcoming performances, visit brianwoodspianist.com. Stay connected by following Brian on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube @brianwoodspianist.

Don't miss the chance to witness the brilliance of Brian Woods in the "Wanderings" concert. Visit www.rivercampus.org to secure your tickets now for an afternoon of exceptional musical artistry.