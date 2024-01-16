Internationally Acclaimed Pianist Brian Woods to Enchant Audiences with Wanderings Concert at the River Campus on January 28, 2024 at 3:00pm

-
-
Did you know? 15 things to know about SEMO grad Cedric The Entertainer1The Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau announced recently that tickets are on sale for A Night with Cedric The Entertainer, a comedy show that will raise money for the Department of Mass Media at Southeast Missouri State University as well as...
-
-
-
Man sentenced for firing shotgun into apartmentBlake Witcher, 19, of Cape Girardeau was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, with a suspended execution of sentence, and five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to unlawful use of a weapon...
-
-
-
St. Louis Cardinals lead Missouris major teams to launch initiative on sports bettingFrustrated with legislative inaction on sports wagering, Missouris major sports franchises are going directly to voters. On Friday, a coalition that includes six major sports teams and is backed by major donations from two sports betting...
-
Police find deceased, distressed dogs in Cape residence6Cape Girardeau police reported an alleged case of animal abuse in the 1100 block of Good Hope Street. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers arrived at a residence about 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, and found two deceased dogs and...
-
Celebrations honor King's humanitarian legacy1Debra Mitchell-Braxton and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City Wide Celebration committee held several events in Cape Girardeau on Monday, Jan. 15, to commemorate the late civil rights leader on the federal holiday named in his honor. The 39th...
-
NWS reports 1.3 inch snowfall Sunday in Cape Girardeau area3Cape Girardeau is under a windchill advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, with the windchill expected to hit as low as minus 15. The National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, stated snowfall Sunday, Jan. 14, in the Cape Girardeau area...
-
-
Dead woman's daughter provides context on mother's, suspect's relationship3The daughter of a murdered Bollinger County woman described her mother as a person who was willing to help anyone, including the man who is alleged to have shot and killed her. Tina Skaggs died Dec. 17 at her residence off Route Y in Bollinger...
-
Warming centers open Monday in Cape Girardeau1As wind chill temperatures may reach below zero Monday, Jan. 15, there will be warming centers open for the public in Cape Girardeau. According to a United Way of Southeast Missouri news release, The Salvation Army will open its doors for the...
-
Mayfield Entrepreneurial Center in Bollinger County garners state funding3MARBLE HILL The third floor of Bollinger County Library is receiving a new lease on life as the future site of Mayfield Entrepreneurial Center. Mayfield Entrepreneurial Center will act as an incubator and accelerator space for entrepreneurs and...
-
-
-
Bikers Against Predators conduct operation on Bernie campus; investigation underway4BERNIE A group called Bikers Against Predators conducted an operation on the Bernie School District campus Saturday night, Jan. 13, which has led to a joint investigation involving the Bernie Police Department, Dexter Police Department and...
-
-
Unique Cape Girardeau home boasts rich history, best view of river in the cityThe three-story house on 330 North Lorimier Street is a glamorous infusion of Cape Girardeau's past and present. The historic property contains stories of speakeasy parties, elaborate dinners, summer poolside gatherings and elegant weddings. It is a...
-
Jackson mayor honored for community service at annual chamber banquet4Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs became the 46th recipient of the R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet on Friday, Jan. 12. He said the award has special meaning to him because his...
-
Rep. Burger announces bid for state Senate16Jamie Burger, a longtime Scott County commissioner and current representative in the state House, announced plans Friday to run for the Senate seat held by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder. The District 27 Senate district represents the counties of...
-
Wintry mix, blowing snow expected beginning around 3 p.m.The Cape Girardeau area is under a wind advisory through Friday night, and the National Weather Service is predicting an 80% chance of a wintry mix and patchy blowing snow beginning at around 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service....
-
Shooting at Hackberry streetShooting at 900 block of Hackberry Street leaves juvenile injured The Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD) responded to a shots fired call leading to one juvenile being taken to the hospital on Thursday, Jan. 11. According to a CGPD news release,...
-
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Jan 16., 2024City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Jan. 2. PUBLIC...
-
Local News 1/12/24Crews battle blaze at Miner businessMINER, Mo. Multiple crews responded after a Scott County business caught fire late Friday, Jan. 12 in Miner. According to Capt. Nathan H. Rapert with Miner Police Department, at 7:44 p.m. Friday, crews were called to the scene of a fire at...
-
Most read 1/12/24Mercy Hospital Southeast receives blessing4A Catholic blessing ceremony marked the official dedication of the new Mercy Southeast health system in Cape Girardeau. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at Mercy Clinic Women's Health, 650 S. Mount Auburn Road. Bishop Edward...
-
Most read 1/12/24Cedric The Entertainer coming to the Show Me Center in March3Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, for "A Night with Cedric The Entertainer", a comedy show to benefit Southeast Missouri State University. The event will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau....
-
Most read 1/11/24NWS issues hazardous weather outlook4The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, expects plunging temperatures to create hazardous conditions in the coming days, with a possible chance for a couple of inches of snow Sunday night, Jan. 14, into Monday, Jan. 15. The area could...
-
Most read 1/10/24Buck McNeely, producer of 'The Outdoorsman', dies at 636Buck McNeely, a local man who produced a popular outdoors television show, died Sunday, Jan. 7, according to a Facebook post authored by his son, Max McNeely. He was 63 years old. Buck McNeely's show appeared on more than 500 television stations in...
Internationally Acclaimed Pianist Brian Woods to Enchant Audiences with Wanderings Concert at the River Campus on January 28, 2024 at 3:00pm
Prepare for a mesmerizing musical experience as internationally acclaimed American pianist Brian Woods takes center stage at the Shuck Recital Hall. Known for his stunning musicianship and captivating stage presence, Woods has emerged as an exciting force in the world of classical piano, garnering international acclaim for his performances.
A native of St. Louis, Woods has earned success in distinguished competitions, including the Verona International Piano Competition, The American Prize, and the Artist Presentation Society Auditions. Since his debut concerto performance at the age of eighteen, he has maintained an extensive concerto repertoire, showcasing his mastery of pieces ranging from Liszt and Tchaikovsky's First Concerti to Beethoven's Fifth, Brahms' Second, and Rachmaninoff's Third.
Woods' musical journey includes collaborations with esteemed artists such as tenor Vinson Cole and cellist Julian Schwarz. His artistic partnership with Canadian violinist Daniel Dastoor, forming the Dastoor-Woods Duo, has led to notable performances in Toronto's Koerner Hall and for the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity as part of the Evolution: Classical series.
Woods owes much of his success to past mentors, including Craig Nies, Robert Weirich, Stanislav Ioudenitch, and Donna Vince. Holding degrees from Vanderbilt University, University of Missouri - Kansas City, Shenandoah University, and the Royal Conservatory's Glenn Gould School, Woods completed the Artist Diploma Program on a full scholarship under the guidance of famed Irish pianist John O'Conor.
The concert program Wanderings is not just a collection of pieces; it is a poignant response to the horrific 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. Initially born out of a search for answers during a time of fear and insecurity, the program has evolved into an exploration of the lengths composers will travel in pursuit of meaning, connection, and a place to call home. From the Romanticism of Chopin to the powerful compositions of Rachmaninoff, this concert promises to be a thrilling journey through powerful music for solo piano.
Connect with Brian Woods: For more information about Brian Woods and upcoming performances, visit brianwoodspianist.com. Stay connected by following Brian on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube @brianwoodspianist.
Don't miss the chance to witness the brilliance of Brian Woods in the "Wanderings" concert. Visit www.rivercampus.org to secure your tickets now for an afternoon of exceptional musical artistry.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.